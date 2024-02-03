Preparing ahead of strong Sunday storm in Northern California
Multiple agencies and communities across Northern California are gearing up for a major winter storm expected to hit the region Sunday. The KCRA 3 weather team has deemed Sunday an Alert Day because of the expected impacts of heavy rain, snow and gusty winds that could reach 50 mph in some places. KCRA 3’s Orko Manna spoke to Caltrans, Pacific Gas & Electric Co., and Pollock Pines residents about what they are doing to prepare for the heavy rain and snow.