Preparing for holiday travel

Latest Stories
- BuzzFeed
Non-Americans Are CONVINCED That Americans Have NO IDEA What Is Going On In These 42 Photos
You're right folks, I truly can't comprehend taking the entire summer off.
- Business Insider
The 9 dirtiest cruise ships in 2024, according to the CDC
The CDC randomly inspects cruise ships to prevent the spread of stomach viruses. Two ships received failing scores but passed in later reviews.
- BuzzFeed
I Need My Inhaler After Laughing At These 36 Funny Tweets From The Week
"this year felt like being awake during surgery"
- People
Girlfriend Is Disappointed After Boyfriend’s 'Surprise' Christmas Gift Derails Her Holiday Plans
A 23-year-old took to Reddit to share her frustrations after her boyfriend got her a Christmas gift opposite from what she dreamed about
- BuzzFeed
17 Christmas Gifts So Bad They Probably Should Have Never Been Gifted
"This isn’t a gift. It’s an insult."
- HuffPost
Joe Biden’s Sweet Holiday Video Card With Christmas Trees Produces 1 Major Gripe
The president’s season’s greetings were greeted with contempt by conservatives for the silliest reason.
- Hello!
Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi unveils unconventional Christmas tree with bold royal nod
Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared a photo of an elegant Christmas tree ahead of their celebrations with baby Sienna.
- People
Single Father of 4 Speaks Out After His Dad Allegedly Steals and Sells Grandkids’ Christmas Gifts for Meth: ‘I Was Crying’
Donald Lucas Sr. allegedly stole more than $1,000 in gifts from his son Donald Lucas Jr.’s four kids
- Town & Country
The Royal Family Christmas Tradition Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Observe in California
In Spare, the Duke of Sussex wrote about how he is keeping to Windsor family holiday traditions in one key way.
- People
Man Says His Family Got Upset After He Refused to Ban Alcohol from His Christmas Party
The man explained in a Reddit post that his brother's new girlfriend does not allow her kids to be "around people who drink"
- Hello!
Norwegian royal family Christmas card photo released with one big absence
The Norwegian Royal Family's 2024 Christmas card is missing a key member, sparking curiosity and speculation.
- allrecipes
Why Do People Eat 12 Grapes at Midnight on New Year’s Eve?
This Spanish tradition brings a bit of magic to the new year.
- Hello!
Lady Kitty Spencer's daughter is cousin Princess Charlotte's double in rare Christmas photos
Lady Kitty Spencer and her husband Michael Lewis' daughter Athena looks just like her cousin Prince William's daughter Princess Charlotte. See the matching clothes and hair...
- People
New York Family Shows Off Larger-Than-Life Christmas Tree Bursting Through Their Roof: 'Cool and Creative'
“Literally the absolute coolest Christmas decoration I have ever laid my eyes on," one person said of the holiday display
- Hello!
King Charles' towering Christmas trees at gilded royal homes leave fans divided
King Charles and Queen Camilla's towering Christmas trees at the Palace of Holyroodhouse and Windsor Castle are so beautiful that fans can't decide which royal home has the best décor
- The Weather Network
Snow improves white Christmas odds in Ontario, but impacts holiday travel
What does Monday's snowfall mean for Christmas morning in southern Ontario? Well, it should be enough to make for a white Christmas for the vast majority in the region
- Architectural Digest
Inside Kendall Jenner’s Vintage Christmas Wonderland
The supermodel gives AD a tour of her festive holiday decor—complete with a few family heirlooms
- Robb Report
This Grand $19.5 Million Villa in Barbados Is an Elegant Retreat in a Coveted Enclave
The Palladian-inspired Westfield House is within the prestigious Polo Ridge neighborhood amid tropical gardens and commanding views.
- Yahoo News Canada
Best Christmas movies on Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video for kids and adults that you probably forgot about
After you've watched "Home Alone," "Die Hard" and "The Grinch," watch these underrated films on Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and more streaming sites.
- USA TODAY
Is the stock market open or closed on Christmas Eve 2024? See operating hours, closing time
Here's what you need to know about whether U.S. stock markets will be open or closed on Christmas Eve this year.