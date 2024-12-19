Preparing homes in floodplains for rains

CBC

On Monday morning, residents of the Cardinal Creek subdivision in east Ottawa were surprised to see an evergreen tree stump in a nearby park. This is the scene on Tuesday afternoon. (Nathan Fung/CBC)The City of Ottawa is investigating what it calls an unauthorized removal of an evergreen tree from a city park in Orléans in the week before Christmas.The tree in Cardinal Creek Community Park near the bend on Trim Road was seemingly cut down and stolen overnight. All that remained on Monday morning