Preparing for Lions' watch part at Ford Field
Crews are working hard to prepare Ford Field for the watch part for the NFC Championship showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions.
Was Atlanta's Arthur Blank going to pull the rug out from under a longtime and influential exec in Rich McKay and also GM Terry Fontenot to embrace a short retooling under Belichick? No.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce also revealed what he told Bills’ Josh Allen at halftime. Sort of.
In a recent video, most of the Packers said they wouldn't trust any of their teammates to date their sister.
The meme compared Kelce cheering shirtless to how people might react if they heard Twain's "let's go girls" line at a bar
Taylor Swift made a stadium worker's day with some generosity.
Four teams remain vying for the Lombardi Trophy in the NFL playoffs' conference championships. Here's how they rank ahead of this weekend's games.
Parton told Page Six that her husband Carl Dean didn't exactly say "giddy up" when she showed him the look.
Patrick Mahomes delivered the Chiefs a message they need to heed now more than ever.
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh was hired as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday, leaving Michigan after capping his ninth season as coach of college football’s winningest program with the school’s first national championship since 1997. Harbaugh signed a five-year deal a person close to the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Chargers did not announce the terms. Harbaugh made the highly anticipated decis
Jim Harbaugh is heading back to the NFL, and he'll owe a relative pittance to Michigan football as he joins the Los Angeles Chargers.
Could there be a Montez Sweat-Chase Young reunion with the Bears? Some NFL execs certainly think so.
Jimmy Fallon showed a video of the funny golf incident on “The Tonight Show.”
Kim hasn't played a Tour event since 2012.
After the Miami Heat-Terry Rozier trade that sent Kyle Lowry to the Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan commented.
The legend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce continues to grow, with his visibility increasing beyond the football field. Another example occurred on the golf course, of all places, featuring an iconic pop star. World famous entertainer ...
The first amateur to win on the PGA Tour since 1991 has decided to take his game to the next level full-time.
The Cognizant (formerly Honda) Classic has not featured a golfer ranked among the top two in nearly a decade.
Ron Rivera is the winningest coach in the Carolina Panthers’ franchise history. He was in Charlotte when he heard the news about the Dave Canales hiring.
Kurtis Rourke is feeling like a freshman again. The six-foot-five, 230-pound Oakville, Ont., native is entering his sixth American college football season but first at Indiana University. He transferred to Bloomington, Ind., in December after five years at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. Just over a month later Rourke is still getting acclimated to his new surroundings. "I'm just trying to figure out where classes are, what are the fastest ways around the stadium, stuff like that," Rourke said
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have hired Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as their head coach after an exhaustive search that included six-time Super Bowl winner Bill Belichick, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not made the announcement. Morris is a familiar name in Atlanta, having served as the Falcons' interim head coach for the final 11 games of the 2020 season after the firi