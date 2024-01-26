Preparing for Lions' watch part at Ford Field

The Canadian Press

Kurtis Rourke is feeling like a freshman again. The six-foot-five, 230-pound Oakville, Ont., native is entering his sixth American college football season but first at Indiana University. He transferred to Bloomington, Ind., in December after five years at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. Just over a month later Rourke is still getting acclimated to his new surroundings. "I'm just trying to figure out where classes are, what are the fastest ways around the stadium, stuff like that," Rourke said