Preschoolers at The Learning Experience raise money for local girl's Make-A-Wish

CBC

A driver heading down Highway 417 in the wrong direction died in a crash early Thursday morning that shut down the highway at Innes Road, blocking one of the main ways drivers get from the east to central Ottawa.Police received a call shortly after 3:30 a.m. for the two-car collision near the Aviation Parkway.According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), one of the vehicles was travelling east in the westbound lanes."Our investigation so far has found that the driver of the vehicle that was