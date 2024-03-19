Prescribed burning in Green Country
Prescribed burning in Green Country
The animals don’t live in Tennessee and are illegal to own as pets, authorities said.
Iceland has declared a state of emergency after the eruption over the weekend, the fourth in three months.
Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a Parrsboro man with multiple criminal counts after a night time altercation with fishery officers attempting to stop illegal elver fishing in Hubbards this weekend.The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says its officers tried to inspect a vehicle on Saturday "as part of their normal activities to deter and disrupt unauthorised elver harvest.""An individual obstructed fishery officers from conducting the inspection and struck the officers with their vehicle while f
“Observations of killer whales in the high seas are rare,” researchers said.
The City of North Bay, Ont., and the Department of National Defence (DND) are set to begin a $20-million project this spring to remediate a site contaminated with perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — often referred to as "forever chemicals."From the early 1970s to mid-1990s, DND conducted training exercises at the city's Jack Garland Airport with aqueous film-forming foams that contain PFAS. The foams seeped into the groundwater and contaminated wells and Trout Lake, the source
The air won’t feel very spring-like across Ontario this week even as astronomical spring arrives
A flurry of mini earthquake off the coast of Vancouver Island has caught the attention of ocean scientists. Kate Moran, President and C.E.O. of Ocean Networks Canada, talks about what this event might signal.
The baby is “extremely precious,” the zoo said, and an important step for the species.
In total, 11 pythons were caught, with one exceeding 16 feet in length, from two mating piles found near Naples
Authorities removed a 750-pound alligator from a residence in upstate New York last week, officials announced Friday. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation wrote in a Facebook post that its officers seized a 750-pound alligator from an individual’s residence in Hamburg, New York on March 13. The department noted that the individual had a license…
We’re diving from May to January across Alberta this week as winter reasserts its grip on the Prairies
An animal rendering plant in Montreal's east end has drawn complaints from residents for years, be it about the strong smells or entrail spills."[It's] horrible," resident Roberto Molinaro said of the odour. "It's like rotten pigs and eggs." And it's not just residents complaining. Montreal fined the company tens of thousands of dollars for violating local air and water purification regulations, and when Sanimax tried to fight those fines in court, it ultimately lost in 2022.Two years later, a d
VANCOUVER — The COVID-19 lockdown for humans was not an opportunity for wildlife to run free, in fact a new study found herbivores tend to be more active around people, while carnivores remained hidden. The study, published Monday in Nature Ecology and Evolution and led by researchers at the University of B.C., is one of the largest of its kind on wildlife activity, involving 120 researchers worldwide and 5,000 so called camera traps, taking pictures of the animals. Lead author Cole Burton, an a
Get ready to unleash your inner wild as we prowl into the heart of the animal kingdom, where the biggest cat in the world roams. And no, we're not talking about Barivel, the Maine coon who holds the record for the longest domestic cat in the world.
Much colder-than-normal temperatures kick off spring in Ontario, with strong and gusty winds, snow showers, and bands of lake-effect snow this week
MIAMI (AP) — A baby giraffe has died of a broken neck at Zoo Miami, zoo officials said. The giraffe, born Dec. 15, was found by the zoo's staff Saturday morning, spokesperson Ron Magill said. “Because the event that led to this trauma happened overnight and was not personally observed, zoo officials can only speculate that something startled the animal and caused it to run into a fence, resulting in the fatal injury,” Magill said. A necropsy determined that the giraffe had a broken neck. Magill
HALIFAX — Canada and Germany signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday for the future sale of hydrogen produced from proposed projects in Atlantic Canada. The agreement signed in the northern German city of Hamburg by federal Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and German Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck is aimed at securing early access to the German market for Canadian hydrogen producers. “Hydrogen represents a multi-billion-dollar opportunity for Atlantic Canada,” Wilkinson told reporters du
A brown bear at the Milwaukee County Zoo left its cozy den recently in time for the start of spring, according to the zoo.This video of a brown bear basking in the sun was captured by the Milwaukee County Zoo, which said it was filmed on March 12.Brown bears spend four to six months out of the year in their den in a “winter sleep,” according to the zoo. Credit: Milwaukee County Zoo via Storyful
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) — More toxic waste will be extracted from a World War II aircraft carrier in Charleston Harbor to prevent leakage that would imperil the commercial shipping industry and coastal ecosystems central to the South Carolina port city's identity. The removal of over 1.2 million gallons (4.5 million liters) of petroleum and other hazards is part of an $18 million remediation effort for the USS Yorktown, which powered through tours in the Pacific Ocean and off Vietnam before th
An attack by a Komodo dragon can be fatal to humans, the National Zoo says.