Prescription offers help to get healthy

Local residents can now get a Prescription to Get Active (RxTGA) through the Primary Care Network in Drayton Valley, which will get them a two week trial at an area gym.

This community may be new to RxTGA, but it has been active in Alberta since 2011. Jeff Tareta, the executive director for the program, says since the pandemic ended, they have begun to see increased usage of the program again.

“Prescription to Get Active is a connector between primary care and the fitness and recreation industry,” says Tareta.

He says RxTGA provides training for healthcare providers for specialized prescriptions for the program. Typically, it is set up through the PCN in a community, though any other regulated health care professional, like doctors, physiotherapists, psychologists, or registered nurses amongst others, can apply to sign up to be part of the program.

Because RxTGA is a not-for-profit, there is no cost for a fitness centre to partner with them and very minimal costs for healthcare providers to work with them.

“The only cost is that we ask the providers to purchase their specialized prescription pads from us once their free one runs out,” says Tareta.

Right now RxTGA is only working with one fitness centre in Drayton Valley, but they are piloting a program in Calgary to work with sports clubs to offer even more variety to patients.

Heather Polard, the manager for the Total Works gym in the Omniplex, was contacted by PCN a couple of months ago and it caught her interest.

“I told them I would look into it,” she says. “It’s a good program.”

She says those who submit their prescription to RxTGA will also get a session with a trainer that will give an orientation.

“They get the two weeks to see if they see improvements and if it benefits their help,” says Polard.

The purpose of the program is to help patients who are not getting enough physical activity to help or reduce chronic conditions, such as heart conditions, some cancers, or diabetes. Once the patient receives and registers the prescription on the RxTGA website, www.prescriptiontogetactive.com, they will be provided with several different opportunities across the “physical activity continuum.”

Story continues

He says that there are other services patients can access besides the free trial at the Fitness Centre through their website. He says there are video on demand programs on many different platforms, most of which provide a one month free trial.

“We also provide access to trail maps in the area,” says Tareta. “So, if people want to go for a walk, they can find out if it’s going to be a long route, intense, whether it’s an easy route, or even if it’s pet friendly.”

Patients will also have access to a resource library and a program called Healthy Habits Start Here. Through HHSH, patients can create an individualized plan for themselves. The app will provide reminders, such as remembering to set shoes at the door, and encouragement for success.

Tareta says there are more than 35 different health conditions that can be prevented and treated with physical activity.

“Only 16 percent of the adult population is moving enough to receive the benefits of physical activity,” says Tareta. “And we need more of that. The benefits of being physically active for people and society is you can reduce your risk for example of diabetes if you’re active for that 150 minutes of moderate activity.”

Currently, this program is active all over Alberta and they have started working in Ontario as well. Tareta says their goal is to get participants from all across Canada. “This has the potential to be a release valve for some of the pressures on our Health Care System.”

Anyone looking for more information on this program can contact Polard through the Town at 780-514-2200, the RxTGA website, or the Primary Care Network in Drayton Valley at 587-464-0228.

Amanda Jeffery, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Drayton Valley and District Free Press