Presenter George Clarke robbed of his watch at knifepoint

George Clarke wrote on Instagram: “I wanted to hit him but I’d be the one done for assault!” - Channel 4

Presenter George Clarke’s watch was stolen at knifepoint near Oxford Street on Monday.

The architect and host of The Restoration Man, 50, said he feared being “stabbed” during the incident and let the watch go over concerns that he would be prosecuted for fighting back.

The theft took place near the busy central London shopping destination that has been plagued by crime.

Clarke wrote on Instagram: “To the little ---- who stole my watch tonight... I pity you,” adding: “It’s only a watch at the end of the day. Although I loved it and grafted for it. But I could have been stabbed so let it go.

“I’m OK. I’m just angry with myself. I wanted to hit him but I’d be the one done for assault!”

Clarke, who has homes in Notting Hill, west London, and Gloucestershire, is best known as the presenter of shows Amazing Spaces and The Restoration Man.

He added: “Thank you for all your kind words. I really appreciate it. At the end of the day it’s only a watch. I loved it but thankfully it had no sentimental value.”

Clarke is not the first celebrity to fall victim to criminals near Oxford Street. In November, Nicky Campbell, the BBC broadcaster, had his phone taken out of his hands by a thief before he “snatched it back”.

“His hand was on it,” he said at the time. “I snatched it back [and] shouted ‘f--- you’ and he ran off. Take care out there.”

Last year, Sacha Berendji, operations director at Marks & Spencer, said that crime had surged on Oxford Street as the shopping destination falls into disrepair.

He said in a letter to The Telegraph that the district had once been “the jewel in London’s shopping crown” but now consisted of “empty shops, littered streets and fewer visitors”.

In August, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the billionaire owner of Manchester United, said he no longer wears a watch when he visits London because the capital is “not safe”.

Under Sadiq Khan’s mayoralty, violent crime has surged in London by 30 per cent. The total number of incidents of violence against the person recorded by Scotland Yard was 190,000 in 2016, but in the last year it was 250,000.

The Metropolitan Police was approached for comment.