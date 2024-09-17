Presenter Jamie Theakston reveals he has cancer

Presenter Jamie Theakston has revealed he has cancer.

The Heart Radio DJ announced the news in a post on Instagram, saying he recently had an operation to remove a lesion from his vocal chords.

He had sought medical attention after concerned fans contacted him to say they'd noticed a change in his voice.

The 53-year-old wrote: "The biopsy has identified this as Stage 1 Laryngeal Cancer.

"So... I have cancer... but cancer doesn't have me!

"The prognosis is very positive and I'm hoping to be back with you in October."

He signed off his post: "Be thankful for this day, and when I see you next I'll have a great story to tell... Jamie x".

Theakston's radio co-host Amanda Holden posted a photograph of the pair together on Instagram.

She wrote: "Our wonderful @jamie.theakston has been diagnosed with stage 1 laryngeal cancer. His prognosis is very good and he has an incredible team around him.

"Jamie. We love and miss you and look forward to seeing you very soon. With @sophietheakstonjewellery, your gorgeous boys, Us and the entire nation with you.. YOU WILL GET THROUGH THIS."

Theakston has been presenting for Heart radio for 19 years and has been alongside Holden on the breakfast show for five years after Holden replaced Spice Girl Emma Bunton in the summer of 2019.

Bunton was one of the stars who quickly shared her support, writing: "Love you to bits" followed by a heart emoji.

Presenter and author Carol Vorderman commented on Theakston's post. saying: "Sending best Jamie. Thank goodness your listeners spotted the change in your voice, all found early and you'll be back keeping everyone happy very soon."

Celebrity TV chef Jamie Oliver wrote: "Big love brother you got this sending love xxx."

TV and radio presenter Lisa Snowdon posted: "Sending lots of love Jamie."

Presenter Kirsty Gallacher wrote: "Oh Jamie sending so much love and speedy recovery."

While comedian Leigh Francis, best known as his alter ego Keith Lemon, commented: "Sending you magical powers and positivity x"

Listeners spotted a change

Earlier this month, Theakston revealed fans had noticed a change in his voice.

"Sooo - a few of you listeners have noticed my voice hasn't sounded right these past few weeks - I've got you to thank... got it checked," he wrote.

"Doctors found a lesion on my vocal chords which I've had removed this weekend.

"Thanks for all the kind messages - should be back on my feet soon."

Laryngeal cancer affects the larynx or voice box, and is more common in men than women, according to the NHS website. One of the symptoms can be having a hoarse voice for more than three weeks.

Stage 1 means the cancer has been caught early, and has not spread anywhere else in the body.

The NHS says laryngeal cancer can often be cured by radiotherapy or surgery to remove the cancerous cells if it's diagnosed early enough.

Theakston rose to fame as the presenter of popular Saturday morning children's TV show Live & Kicking, which he co-hosted alongside Zoe Ball between 1996 and 1999.

He went on to co-host Top Of The Pops and present on Radio 1. He also briefly dabbled in acting, appearing in detective show Marple, sketch show Little Britain and comedy sitcom My Family in the early 2000s.

Theakston married jewellery designer Sophie Siegle in 2007, and the couple have two sons, Sidney, 16, and Kit, 14, together.

