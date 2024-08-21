Presenter Lauren Laverne reveals cancer diagnosis

In 2018 Lauren Laverne became the host of Radio 4's Desert Island Discs [BBC]

BBC presenter Lauren Laverne has revealed she has been diagnosed with cancer and is recovering in hospital.

Writing on Instagram on Wednesday morning, Laverne said the cancer was "caught early and unexpectedly during a screening test".

She also told followers she was "expected to make a full recovery" and thanked the medical staff who had cared for her.

Laverne is the host of BBC Radio 6 Music's breakfast show, and also presents BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs.

In her statement Laverne wrote: "I'm in hospital at the moment and wanted to take this moment to say thank you: Firstly to medical teams who have got me this far with incredible skill and kindness."

The 46-year-old also thanked her colleagues for "their support and for giving me the time off that I need to get better".

She added her family and friends "have been absolutely extraordinary every step of the way".

Laverne urged people who were "avoiding a test or putting off an appointment" to do get checked out today.

"Half of us will get cancer at some point and finding out asap is everything," she added.

She concluded: "It’s usually my job to bring the good vibes on air but any you have to spare are very much welcome here. Sending loads of love to anyone in a similar boat, or who has made it back to shore."

In addition to her radio work, Laverne has also presented a variety of TV shows including The One Show on the BBC and Channel 4's 10 O'Clock Live.

Laverne shot to fame as the lead singer and guitarist of 90s pop punk band Kenickie.

After posting about her diagnosis on Instagram, the radio DJ received comments of support from friends and fans.

Fellow BBC presenters Gabby Logan, Clara Amfo and Anita Rani have sent well wishes, while other celebrities including comedian Sarah Millican and McFly's Harry Judd have also commented on her post.

A BBC spokesman said: "Everyone at 6 Music, Radio 4 and The One Show sends Lauren our very best wishes and we look forward to welcoming her back to work when she's ready."

Nick Grimshaw will present 6 Music Breakfast Show next week while Laverne is on pre-planned holiday.

The BBC said the following week's presenter will be announced in due course.

Desert Island Discs is currently off air, and due to return in mid September.