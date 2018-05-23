Presenter tackles runaway horse in amazing live video

From Digital Spy

TV presenter Hayley Moore was knocked to the floor as she heroically tackled a runaway horse.





The horse, ironically named Give Em A Clump, stumbled as it raced at Chepstow and unseated rider Fran Berry.

While others jumped out of the way, the Sky Sports presenter took a more direct approach to tackle the issue.









Ditching her microphone, Moore went under the railings and stood directly in the path of the horse as it ran at 35mph.

Grabbing the reins, Moore was thrown to the ground and dragged along the floor, but managed to pull it to a stop before getting up. She then unsaddled the horse before continuing her presenting as if nothing had happened.

Admitting she got hit in the face by the animal, the At The Races presenter reflected on what was going through her head at that moment when she went back on air.

"He gave me a clump there but I just couldn't bear to see it go out on another lap so I thought we'd go for it," she said.

"They'll have to put the divot back in! Lucky it's on the jumps course so there'll be time before the jumps season commences here."

Keith Otteson, clerk of the course, praised her bravery and assured viewers that no one involved was hurt.

"I thought it was a hell of a tackle," he said. "She was brave – too brave, really – but luckily she was fine.

"It was one of the best tackles I've seen in Wales. We wouldn't normally advocate that sort of thing, but we all know where Hayley comes from."

He added: "Fran is all right, basically. He was just a bit shaken up by it all and was stood down for the day."

