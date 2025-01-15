New presenters of BBC's Match Of The Day confirmed as Mark Chapman, Kelly Cates and Gabby Logan

Mark Chapman, Kelly Cates and Gabby Logan have been confirmed as the next hosts of the BBC's football highlights programme Match Of The Day.

Gary Lineker, the current host of the BBC's flagship sports show, will step down at the end of the season, it was announced last year.

The former England striker has presented the show since 1999.

It will be the first time the role has been shared by three people.

Cates, who will continue her role at Sky Sports, said: "Once I sit in that chair and the theme music starts, I just know that's going to be a really incredible moment."

The 49-year-old daughter of Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish also hosts BBC Radio 5 Live's Tuesday night sports coverage.

Logan, who is already involved in the BBC's rugby and athletics coverage, said: "It's always a real moment [sitting in the chair] because it has such history.

"It's still so relevant to so many people now."

The former gymnast, 51, became one of the first female sports anchors to break into terrestrial TV during her time at the broadcaster and has presented Match Of The Day in Lineker's absence on many occasions.

She also fronted the BBC's coverage when the Lionesses won the Euros in 2023.

Meanwhile, Chapman said it was a team effort of the three of them alongside the entire programme, adding: "I do feel honoured to be following in the footsteps of the people that we are following in and respectful of what they have done."

He has been broadcasting for more than 25 years and already presents Match Of The Day 2.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport paid tribute to the outgoing Lineker and the work he'd done, saying: "Gary has done a phenomenal job at Match of the Day for the last 26 years, he'll be missed greatly and we all still get to enjoy him on our screens across some of football's greatest tournaments."

Lineker previously said it was the "right time" to leave Match Of The Day and suggested there would be a change in the show's format.

In the statement, announcing the trio, Cates hinted they would be "embracing the digital side of things".

They will lead a team that will include the likes of Alan Shearer, Micah Richards, Alex Scott, and more.