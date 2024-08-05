Presenting: All the Celebs Who Showed Up at the 2024 Paris Olympics
If you stumbled upon this post, you’re either one of these two types of people tuned in to the 2024 Summer Olympics: (1) You’re obsessed with anything related to the Games, including its attendees or (2) your TikTok attention span can’t hold on long enough for full-length competitions, so you’re just trying to see if Zendaya pulls up to Paris. To which I say: Go sports! There’s no shame in either game, especially if you’re gathered around your TV with loved ones to
scream at the top of your lungs cheer on your favorite teams and countries.
Obviously, we’re locked in to the Olympics for multiple reasons, from the instantly iconic U.S. women’s gymnastics team (including Simone Biles’ triumphant return!) to the hot surfers catching waves. The A-listers in the crowd though? That’s a bonus. You can say you watched the athletes smash it alongside Ms. Ponytail, Ariana Grande, which technically isn’t a lie! So get ready to say “bonjour” to all the other celebs who attended the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Zendaya
“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25
Serena Williams
“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25
Tyla
“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25
Emma Chamberlain
“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25
Rosalía
“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25
Jeremy Allen White
“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25
Pharrell Williams
“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25
Angel Reese
“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25
Naomi Osaka
“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25
LeBron James
“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25
Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush
“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25
Alan Cumming
“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev
“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25
Miranda Kerr
“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25
Charlize Theron
“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25
Matt Kaplan and Alex Cooper
“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25
Gavin Leatherwood and Sophie Rothschild
“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25
Spike Lee
“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25
Leah Shafer and Captain Sandy Yawn
“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25
Queen Latifah
“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25
Snoop Dogg
“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25
Steven Spielberg
“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25
Baz Luhrmann and Anna Wintour
“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25
Ariana Grande
Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26
Cynthia Erivo
Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26
Serena Williams
Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26
Kelly Clarkson
Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26
Peyton Manning
Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26
Pharrell Williams
Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26
Emma Chamberlain
Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev
Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26
Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan
Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26
Michelle Yeoh
Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26
Aya Nakamura
Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26
Lady Gaga
Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26
Céline Dion
Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26
Flavor Flav
Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 1 on July 27
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 1 on July 27
Mick Jagger
Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 1 on July 27
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb
An Evening at Ralph’s Hosted by Ralph Lauren on July 27
John Mulaney and Lauren Bush
An Evening at Ralph’s Hosted by Ralph Lauren on July 27
Tessa Brooks and Blake Gray
An Evening at Ralph’s Hosted by Ralph Lauren on July 27
Jessica Chastain
An Evening at Ralph’s Hosted by Ralph Lauren on July 27
Nick Jonas
An Evening at Ralph’s Hosted by Ralph Lauren on July 27
Emma Chamberlain, Peter McPoland, Michael Chamberlain
An Evening at Ralph’s Hosted by Ralph Lauren on July 27
Lady Gaga
Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 2 on July 28
Frankie Grande, Ariana Grande, and Cynthia Erivo
Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 2 on July 28
Peyton Manning
Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 2 on July 28
Tom Cruise
Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 2 on July 28
Snoop Dogg
Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 2 on July 28
Tony Hawk
Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 3 on July 29
Natalie Portman
Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 4 on July 30
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 4 on July 30
