Presenting: All the Celebs Who Showed Up at the 2024 Paris Olympics

If you stumbled upon this post, you’re either one of these two types of people tuned in to the 2024 Summer Olympics: (1) You’re obsessed with anything related to the Games, including its attendees or (2) your TikTok attention span can’t hold on long enough for full-length competitions, so you’re just trying to see if Zendaya pulls up to Paris. To which I say: Go sports! There’s no shame in either game, especially if you’re gathered around your TV with loved ones to scream at the top of your lungs cheer on your favorite teams and countries.

Obviously, we’re locked in to the Olympics for multiple reasons, from the instantly iconic U.S. women’s gymnastics team (including Simone Biles’ triumphant return!) to the hot surfers catching waves. The A-listers in the crowd though? That’s a bonus. You can say you watched the athletes smash it alongside Ms. Ponytail, Ariana Grande, which technically isn’t a lie! So get ready to say “bonjour” to all the other celebs who attended the 2024 Olympics in Paris.



Arturo Holmes - Getty Images

Jean Catuffe - Getty Images

Jean Catuffe - Getty Images

Jean Catuffe - Getty Images

Jean Catuffe - Getty Images

Zendaya

“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25

Arnold Jerocki - Getty Images

Jean Catuffe - Getty Images

Pascal Le Segretain - Getty Images

Jean Catuffe - Getty Images

HENRIK MONTGOMERY/TT - Getty Images

MEGA - Getty Images

Jean Catuffe - Getty Images

Serena Williams

“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25

Arnold Jerocki - Getty Images

Tyla

“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25

Arnold Jerocki - Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain

“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25

Arnold Jerocki - Getty Images

Rosalía

“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25

Arnold Jerocki - Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White

“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25

Arnold Jerocki - Getty Images

Pharrell Williams

“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25

Julien M. Hekimian - Getty Images

Angel Reese

“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25

Arnold Jerocki - Getty Images

Naomi Osaka

“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25

Victor Boyko - Getty Images

LeBron James

“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25

Anthony Ghnassia - Getty Images

Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush

“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25

Arnold Jerocki - Getty Images

Alan Cumming

“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25

Arnold Jerocki - Getty Images

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev

“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25

Arnold Jerocki - Getty Images

Miranda Kerr

“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25

Anthony Ghnassia - Getty Images

Charlize Theron

“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25

Arnold Jerocki - Getty Images

Matt Kaplan and Alex Cooper

“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25

Arnold Jerocki - Getty Images

Gavin Leatherwood and Sophie Rothschild

“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25

Anthony Ghnassia - Getty Images

Spike Lee

“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25

Arnold Jerocki - Getty Images

Leah Shafer and Captain Sandy Yawn

“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25

Arnold Jerocki - Getty Images

Queen Latifah

“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25

Arnold Jerocki - Getty Images

Snoop Dogg

“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25

Arnold Jerocki - Getty Images

Steven Spielberg

“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25

Arnold Jerocki - Getty Images

Baz Luhrmann and Anna Wintour

“Prelude to the Olympics” at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25

Arnold Jerocki - Getty Images

Ariana Grande

Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26

Matthew Stockman - Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26

Matthew Stockman - Getty Images

Serena Williams

Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26

Matthew Stockman - Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26

Matthew Stockman - Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson

Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26

Matthew Stockman - Getty Images

Peyton Manning

Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26

Matthew Stockman - Getty Images

Pharrell Williams

Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26

Matthew Stockman - Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain

Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26

Matthew Stockman - Getty Images

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev

Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26

Matthew Stockman - Getty Images

Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan

Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26

Matthew Stockman - Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26

David Fitzgerald - Getty Images

Aya Nakamura

Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26

Pool - Getty Images

Lady Gaga

Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26

Kevin C. Cox - Getty Images

Céline Dion

Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26

Handout - Getty Images

Flavor Flav

Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 1 on July 27

DeFodi Images - Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 1 on July 27

Jean Catuffe - Getty Images

Mick Jagger

Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 1 on July 27

FABRICE COFFRINI - Getty Images

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb

An Evening at Ralph’s Hosted by Ralph Lauren on July 27

WWD - Getty Images

John Mulaney and Lauren Bush

An Evening at Ralph’s Hosted by Ralph Lauren on July 27

WWD - Getty Images

Tessa Brooks and Blake Gray

An Evening at Ralph’s Hosted by Ralph Lauren on July 27

WWD - Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

An Evening at Ralph’s Hosted by Ralph Lauren on July 27

WWD - Getty Images

Nick Jonas

An Evening at Ralph’s Hosted by Ralph Lauren on July 27

WWD - Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain, Peter McPoland, Michael Chamberlain

An Evening at Ralph’s Hosted by Ralph Lauren on July 27

WWD - Getty Images

Lady Gaga

Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 2 on July 28

GABRIEL BOUYS - Getty Images

Frankie Grande, Ariana Grande, and Cynthia Erivo

Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 2 on July 28

Ezra Shaw - Getty Images

Peyton Manning

Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 2 on July 28

Jamie Squire - Getty Images

Tom Cruise

Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 2 on July 28

Jean Catuffe - Getty Images

Snoop Dogg

Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 2 on July 28

Jamie Squire - Getty Images

Tony Hawk

Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 3 on July 29

ODD ANDERSEN - Getty Images

Natalie Portman

Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 4 on July 30

Pascal Le Segretain - Getty Images

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 4 on July 30

Pascal Le Segretain - Getty Images

