President Biden expands 2 national monuments in California
President Joe Biden on Thursday expanded two national monuments in California of significance to tribal nations.
President Joe Biden on Thursday expanded two national monuments in California of significance to tribal nations.
After being snapped being escorted to emergency services topless, wrapped in a blanket and with cuts on her knees amid reports she was involved in a bust-up, Britney Spears has sparked fears for her mental health.
The Wisconsin political reporter challenged the former president, who has repeatedly made the false claim about his hush money trial.
The former president made the chilling remark about the 2024 election to a Wisconsin newspaper.
“I’m tired of calling him names,” said the Hollywood icon, who gave an (almost) curse-word-free interview about the threats posed by a possible second Trump presidency.
Mark Peterson-Pool/Getty ImagesDonald Trump can dish it out, but he has shown, once again, that he simply cannot take it.As proceedings began Thursday morning in the disgraced ex-president’s criminal hush-money trial, defense attorney Todd Blanche complained to New York State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan that the gag order put in place to prevent Trump from intimidating witnesses, jurors, and court staff was unfair to his client.“Everybody can say anything they want, except for President Tru
The Fox News host was unimpressed after Jake Tapper told viewers about the moniker, which entered the court record Thursday.
The actor clearly didn't read the room, so the "Tonight Show" host bailed her out.
A text message saw “the normal hush of the courtroom” suddenly “punctuated by the audible clattering" of journalists' keyboards, noted Norm Eisen.
French President Emmanuel Macron said France could send troops if requested by Ukraine in response to a Russian breakthrough.
Princess Charlotte looked beautiful in her 9th birthday portrait. The daughter of Kate Middleton and Prince William wore a red cardigan, and underneath it was a floral, pie crust blouse, perhaps a nod to her late grandmother, Princess Diana who made the neckline famous in the 1980s.
During the 10th day of former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial, jurors heard a secret recording made by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen that captured his boss talking about a payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal.
“The Tonight Show” host suggested what messages the former president might have been exchanging with his attorney.
The late night host spots a report that the former president “really” doesn’t like.
An alleged confrontation between Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is being detailed in new reports that surfaced Tuesday. While filming the 2021 Netflix film “Red Notice,” the actors reportedly had a “huge fight” over Johnson’s repeated tardiness to set, according to sources who spoke with The Wrap. With the chatter spreading on Tuesday, a representative for Amazon MGM Studios ...
The author of a 2005 book about Trump says one key assumption his attorneys make often turns out to be disastrously wrong.
Elite dinner co-hosted by entrepreneur David Sacks at his home in the Hollywood Hills
Jack Nicklaus got the message loud and clear.
Haines walked out to the Hot Topics table wearing a leather skirt with high slits on both sides.
Isabel says she didn't worry about an enlarged note because it "didn't hurt."
The “rare” visitor was just one of dozens of species spotted during a yearslong survey.