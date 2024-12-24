President Biden grants clemency to nearly all federal death row inmates
Three people remain on federal death row after President Joe Biden commuted the sentences of 37 inmates to life in prison without parole.
By commuting the death sentences of 37 of 40 federal inmates on Monday, US President Joe Biden leaves very few prisoners on federal death row before President-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20, 2025. US President Joe Biden on Monday commuted the death sentences of 37 of 40 federal inmates, taking action ahead of the return of Donald Trump who oversaw a sweeping number of lethal injections during his first term.With less than a month left in office, Biden had faced growing calls from
COLUMBIA, South Carolina (AP) — Victims' families and others affected by crimes that resulted in federal death row convictions shared a range of emotions on Monday, from relief to anger, after President Joe Biden commuted dozens of the sentences.
President Joe Biden left three killers behind when he announced he was commuting the sentences of 37 Death Row prisoners. The reprieved inmates—all of them convicted murderers—had their death penalty sentences replaced by life imprisonment without parole. But the president left three men behind on Death Row despite saying in a statement that he was “more convinced than ever that we must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Monday that he is commuting the sentences of 37 of the 40 people on federal death row, converting their punishments to life imprisonment mere weeks before President-elect Donald Trump, an outspoken proponent of expanding capital punishment, takes office.
President Joe Biden has spared almost every death row prisoner in the country to sabotage Donald Trump’s plans to launch a flurry of federal executions when he returns to the White House. Biden announced that he is commuting the sentences of 37 murderers less than a month before Trump is back in the Oval Office. The reprieved men will now serve life in prison without parole. Only three convicts who carried out mass killings will remain on death row.
