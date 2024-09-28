President Biden says Hassan Nasrallah's death 'measure of justice' for the victims

President Joe Biden on Saturday called the death of Hassan Nasrallah a “measure of justice” for the people who were killed during the longtime Hezbollah leader's four-decade “reign of terror.”

“His death from an Israeli airstrike is a measure of justice for his many victims, including thousands of Americans, Israelis, and Lebanese civilians,” the U.S. president said in a written statement. “The United States fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself against Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and any other Iranian-supported terrorist groups.”

Nasrallah, the leader of the Iran-backed terrorist group that governs southern Lebanon and its nearly 1 million residents, died on Friday in an Israeli airstrike, according to Israeli Defense Forces. Hezbollah confirmed Nasrallah's death on Saturday morning, saying it would continue its battle against Israel "in support of Gaza and Palestine, and in defense of Lebanon and its steadfast and honorable people."

Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah escalated earlier this month and have killed about 500 people. For almost a year, the paramilitary group has intensified firing of rockets into northern Israel.

Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah carry his pictures as they gather in Sidon, following his killing in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday, Lebanon September 28, 2024.

Tensions on that border have increased since the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas on Israel that killed 1,200 people. Israel responded by launching military strikes on Gaza that have killed about 40,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Gazan Health Ministry. U.S. officials are concerned that a ratcheting up of tensions could lead to a broader regional conflict in the Middle East and have been trying to negotiate a cease-fire.

Israel's latest round of strikes took place in the “broader context of the conflict” of the Hamas attack, Biden said in his prepared statement, adding: “Nasrallah, the next day, made the fateful decision to join hands with Hamas and open what he called a ‘northern front’ against Israel.” Biden said he’d asked his Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin to further “enhance the defense posture of U.S. military forces in the Middle East region to deter aggression and reduce the risk of a broader regional war.” The Pentagon earlier this week said it was bolstering forces in the region.

Earlier Saturday, Austin posted on X that he had spoken to Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant twice about the strikes in Lebanon and added that he expressed his support for Israel to defend itself against “Iranian backed terrorist groups.”

Biden said the goal of the United States is to “de-escalate the ongoing conflicts in both Gaza and Lebanon through diplomatic means.”

“In Gaza, we have been pursuing a deal backed by the UN Security Council for a ceasefire and the release of hostages,” the presidentsaid. “Lebanon, we have been negotiating a deal that would return people safely to their homes in Israel and southern Lebanon. It is time for these deals to close, for the threats to Israel to be removed, and for the broader Middle East region to gain greater stability.”

