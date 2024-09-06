President Biden speaks in Ann Arbor, addresses union workers

The Daily Beast

The Nostradamus of U.S. presidential elections has predicted a winner when the country goes to the polls in November.Pollsters will no doubt swing back and forth between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump as the race comes down to the wire, but Allan Lichtman has history on his side.The American University history professor and former quiz champion has forecast the White House winner in almost every election since 1984. The exception was in 2000, when he picked Al Gore over George W. Bush, although