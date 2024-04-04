President Bill Clinton to Publish Memoir About Life After Leaving Office

‘Citizen: My Life After the White House’ will detail the people who changed Clinton's life, as well as "the mistakes I made along the way"

Jamie McCarthy/Getty President Bill Clinton

Bill Clinton has a new memoir on the way.



Publisher Alfred A. Knopf has announced that the former president’s memoir will be published later this year. Citizen: My Life After the White House will arrive in November.



“A life in public service can be deeply rewarding if you accept that in the constant ebb and flow of history, there are no permanent victories or defeats, and never forget that every life is a story that, regardless of time and circumstance, deserves to be seen and heard,” Clinton says in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

Alfred A. Knopf 'Citizen: My Life After the White House' by Bill Clinton

“Citizen is the story of my 23-plus years since leaving the White House, told largely through the stories of other people who changed my life as I tried to help change theirs, of those who supported me, including those I loved and lost and of the mistakes I made along the way,” he continues.

The new book will chronicle both the personal and political aspects of Clinton’s life following his two terms as president, which he served from 1993 to 2001, as well as some of the 21st century’s most crucial moments, such as the Iraq war, the COVID-19 pandemic and the Jan. 6th insurrection.



The book also provides a look into Clinton’s role as a father, grandfather and husband, including his support of Hillary Clinton during her time as a presidential candidate, as well as Senator and Secretary of State.

Adnan Beci / AFP via Getty President Bill Clinton

Clinton also wrote the 2004 memoir My Life, which detailed his role as president. Citizen, however, provides a new perspective about life outside of the Oval Office in the years since.



“President Clinton’s achievements as President are, of course, widely known,” says Knopf Publisher and Executive Vice President Reagan Arthur in a statement. “In Citizen, he provides a rare and unflinching look at life after presidency — a step removed from the center of the political arena but no less passionate about the causes and ideals that always defined him and as deeply galvanized by our era’s social and environmental upheavals as any concerned citizen.”

“With the candor, intelligence and political acumen for which he’s always been known, the President has left nothing on the table and his talent as a writer is on full display.”



Citizen: My Life After the White House will be published on Nov. 19, 2024 and is now available for preorder.



