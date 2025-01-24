President Donald Trump’s new executive orders on energy could impact Oklahoma
President Donald Trump’s new executive orders on energy could impact Oklahoma
President Donald Trump’s new executive orders on energy could impact Oklahoma
Donald Trump is remaking the traditional boundaries of Washington, unleashing unprecedented executive orders and daring anyone to stop him. Trump is suggesting he would like to see investigations into former President Joe Biden.
Outgoing presidents have written a letter to the incoming president since 1989.
Presidential tradition to leave letters for successors began with Ronald Reagan in 1989
President Trump marked his 20th wedding anniversary with Melania on Wednesday with a Truth Social post that just so happened to double as a means of promoting her new crypto venture. “Happy Anniversary!” Trump wrote in the post, which also contained a photo of him smiling with his arm around the first lady’s waist. Instead of uploading the image himself, however, the picture was actually part of another user’s post from Sunday evening which Trump had “Quote Truthed” on his own account. It’s not
Well, that’s not very efficient. Elon Musk’s much-hyped White House panel is losing its top lawyer to the private sector mere days into its existence, a Wall Street Journal report revealed Thursday. Bill McGinley, whom Donald Trump tapped to be the Department of Government Efficiency’s lead counselor last month, no longer wishes to continue in the role. His departure comes after Vivek Ramaswamy was pushed out earlier this week.
The fuming free speech-advocating president demanded an apology.
A fence has gone up near the U.S.-Canada border, but it's nothing like the wall Trump has envisioned, and it didn't come at his request. The unguarded, black chain-link fence was erected on the Canadian side of a Point Roberts park in Washington state on Jan. 16.The fence, roughly 30 metres long, is at the end of English Bluff Road in Tsawwassen, B.C., a community within the City of Delta, a suburb of Vancouver.Washington's Monument Park, which has grassy space that extends across the border int
Just days into President Donald Trump’s second administration, a Republican congressman already wants to rewrite the U.S. Constitution to allow him to remain in office after his term is up. Rep. Andy Ogles introduced a House Joint Resolution on Thursday to amend the country’s founding document to allow a president to serve “for up to but no more than three terms.” The proposed amendment reads: “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any
Michael Fanone, a former Washington, D.C., police officer who was attacked during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, cursed out Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the anti-government group the Oath Keepers, during an appearance Wednesday on CNN. As Fanone was appearing on the network to discuss President Trump’s pardon of the Jan. 6…
The new president just unwound a landmark anti-discrimination measure implemented amid the height of the Civil Rights Movement.
Jack Schlossberg said there is "nothing heroic" about the president's order to release classified documents about the 1963 assassination.
Your urine can tell you a lot about your health.
Anthony Scaramucci, infamously one of Donald Trump’s shortest-tenured advisers, mocked Vivek Ramaswamy for crashing out of the Department of Government Efficiency before it even launched. Scaramucci said that the entrepreneur lasted “minus one day,” by removing himself from co-leading the White House department the night before Trump could officially create it on inauguration day. DOGE is now headed solely by Elon Musk. The negative tenure means Ramaswamy cannot be measured in “Scaramuccis” a jo
The Queen visited Swindon's Great Western Hospital on Tuesday, with royal watchers noticing she made a mistake during her trip
The anchor and Tim Burchett kept up their animosity for quite a long time.
Businesses worldwide and mainstream economists are fretting about higher prices as President Donald Trump unveils his tariff-heavy economic strategy. But Jamie Dimon, CEO of the world’s largest bank, believes there’s perhaps too much worrying and not enough faith in Trump’s plan.
Mike Pompeo is the latest to have his Secret Service detail pulled by Donald Trump. A reason for the abrupt change is unclear, but The New York Times reported Pompeo still faces ongoing assassination threats for his role in the U.S. killing of the Iranian general Qassim Suleimani in 2020. “As recently as the end of last week, two separate government representatives, two separate government agencies called,” Pompeo told the Times. “They said our current assessment is that the threat level remains
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s national security adviser on Wednesday sidelined about 160 National Security Council aides, sending them home while the administration reviews staffing and tries to align it with Trump’s agenda.
Some presidents are considered great, others are not. What are the factors that make a difference?
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s crown prince said the kingdom wants to invest $600 billion in the United States over the next four years, comments that came after President Donald Trump put a price tag on returning to the kingdom as his first foreign trip.