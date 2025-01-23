'America is back': President Trump delivers speech to Davos forum; live updates

President Donald Trump's flurry of executive orders and push to get his top officials in place continued on Thursday, the fourth day of his second term in office.

A federal judge temporarily blocked his effort to end birthright citizenship after multiple states immediately challenged it in court. But his pick to lead the CIA, John Ratcliffe, appeared on a glidepath to be formally approved by the Senate.

Trump also told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that he would demand interest rates drop immediately, and that other countries should follow his lead.

On Wednesday, the president blasted rivals during his first televised interview since his second inauguration. Trump sat with Fox News host Sean Hannity, giving blistering criticism of former President Joe Biden and former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keep up with live updates from the USA TODAY Network.

Crucial Republican senator says she won’t support Hegseth

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, announced in a post on X that she would not vote to support Pete Hegseth, Trump’s nominee to serve as Defense Secretary.“I believe that character is the defining trait required of the Secretary of Defense, and must be prioritized without compromise,” she wrote. “Mr. Hegseth’s nomination to the role poses significant concerns that I cannot overlook.”Murkowski is one of just a handful of Republican senators who have publicly expressed doubts they could support the nominee, who has been accused of sexual assault, domestic abuse, and alcohol abuse.If more than three Republicans vote against him, his nomination would fail.- Riley Beggin

'America is back and open for business' Trump tells leaders at World Economic Forum in Davos

Trump said on Thursday that the "Golden Age" of America had begun and that it was "back and open for business" while addressing business and political leaders gathered at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump, who joined the gathering via video from the White House, talked about declaring a national energy emergency as one of his first acts as president "to unlock the liquid gold under our feet and pave the way for rapid approvals of new energy infrastructure."

"The United States has the largest amount of oil and gas of any country on Earth, and we're going to use it," he said.

He also said he was going to ask Saudi Arabia and OPEC to bring down the cost of oil.

Trump's picks to lead Veterans Affairs, Housing and Urban Development get thumbs up from senators

Several of Trump's Cabinet picks moved one step closer to confirmation Thursday morning.

The Senate Banking Committee voted along party lines to approve Scott Turner’s nomination for Housing and Urban Development secretary. He previously served as the executive director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council during Trump's first term, and he played nine seasons in the NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doug Collins, a former GOP lawmaker and Trump's pick to run the Department of Veterans Affairs, picked up nearly full support in the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee. The panel voted 15-1, with Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, the only member not backing him.

It wasn't immediately clear when the full Senate would hold a final confirmation vote on the two Trump Cabinet picks.

– Marina Pitofsky

RFK Jr.'s confirmation showdown set for next week

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., one of Trump's most controversial nominees, will face questions from senators beginning on Jan. 29.

Expect the confirmation hearing to get heated. Lawmakers on the Senate's Finance and Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committees are set to press the potential Health and Human Services secretary on his history of promoting vaccine skepticism and spreading conspiracy theories.

ADVERTISEMENT

It wasn't immediately clear when senators would vote on RFK Jr.'s nomination.

– Marina Pitofsky

Trump to address World Economic Forum in Davos, take additional executive action

President Donald Trump will virtually address the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday morning. In the early afternoon, he will also receive an intelligence briefing, according to a schedule shared with reporters by the White House.

Then, he’ll sign additional executive orders in the Oval Office and have a call with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele.

In the afternoon, Trump will also record a video message and swear-in senior members of his staff.

-- Francesca Chambers

Trump's energy secretary pick heads to Senate floor

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee gave their seal of approval on Thursday to Trump's Energy Department nominee, Chris Wright. The committee voted 15-5 to send Wright's nomination to the Senate floor for a final vote, with Sens. Angus King, I-Maine, John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., and Martin Heinrich, D-N.M. joining Republicans to back him.

It's not clear when Wright, an oil industry CEO, will receive a vote among the full Senate.

– Marina Pitofsky

Doug Burgum, a top Trump ally, picks up support in the Senate

Doug Burgum, a former North Dakota governor who became one of Trump's most vocal supporters on the 2024 campaign trail, looks like he's on his way to becoming the nation's interior secretary.

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee voted 18-2 to approve his nomination. Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, were the only senators to reject Trump's interior department pick.

Now, the Senate as a whole will take up Burgum's nomination. If confirmed, he would play a major role in some of Trump's top priorities: increasing American energy production and cutting regulations for the energy sector.

– Marina Pitofsky

Trump's EPA pick clears crucial confirmation hurdle

Lee Zeldin, a former GOP lawmaker and Trump's pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, cleared an important hurdle Thursday morning. The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee approved his nomination and sent it to the entire Senate for a final vote.

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., was the only Democrat to join Republican committee members in backing Zeldin. If confirmed, Zeldin will prioritize sweeping deregulation for the fossil fuel industry, likely sparking immediate challenges from environmental groups.

– Marina Pitofsky

Trump tells Hannity 'it will be a lot of work' reversing Biden's tenure

Asked about what it felt like returning to the Oval Office, the president said it will be "a lot of work" reversing his Democratic rival's tenure and that many things should not have happened during the Biden years.

"We wouldn’t have inflation, we wouldn’t have had the Afghanistan disaster, we wouldn’t have Oct. 7 in Israel where so many people were killed and you wouldn’t have a Ukraine war going on," Trump said.

Trump promised at his inaugural address that "national unity" would return. But much of this week has seen the returning president continue to pummel out-of-power foes. He called former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, of Wyoming, a "crying lunatic."

--Phillip M. Bailey and Francesca Chambers

Trump executive order restricts birthright citizenship; states sue

Donald Trump issued an executive order Monday that will end automatic citizenship for children whose parents are foreign nationals, whether they're here legally or not.

On Tuesday, a coalition of 18 states sued Trump and federal agencies in U.S. District Court in Massachussetts, claiming the order violates the Constitution. The ACLU filed a separate legal challenge in New Hampshire on behalf of immigrant advocacy organizations on similar grounds.

It would, they said, upend a foundational aspect of the United States of America: that anyone born here is from here.

The executive order, called "Protecting the Value and Meaning of American Citizenship," would prevent federal agencies from issuing Social Security cards, passports or welfare benefits to U.S.-born children in a sweeping reinterpretation of the 14th Amendment, which guarantees citizenship to anyone born in the United States.

−Lauren Villagran

What is an executive order? How they differ from presidential proclamations, memorandums

Donald Trump started issued a deluge of executive orders and directives just hours after taking office.

Using a Sharpie pen, Trump signed a hefty stack of executive orders, many that he had long vowed to implement, like declaring a state of emergency at the southern border and pardoning around 1,500 people charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

But what is an executive order? It's a signed directive by a U.S. president on how they want the federal government to operate.

Using the force of the law, these orders range from federal employee holidays to major policy plans. A president may use an executive order to establish a new commission or an administration-wide policy.

−Anthony Robledo and Cybele Mayes-Osterman

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Live updates: Trump's Davos speech, latest on executive orders