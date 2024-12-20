'President-elect Musk': Elon's influence on display in government spending fight

Hours before Donald Trump blew up a bipartisan stopgap funding deal, putting the federal government in danger of a Christmas holiday shutdown, an influential member of his inner circle already was working hard to sink the bill.

Elon Musk took to X – a social media platform he owns – to slam the spending measure, repeatedly writing that lawmakers should “kill the bill” in a tsunami of more than 100 posts on Wednesday that swamped the carefully negotiated funding measure.

When Trump finally weighed in, 14 hours after Musk first attacked the bill, it looked like he was following the tech impresario's lead. Political observers took notice, questioning who was setting the Republican agenda, Trump or Musk?

“President-elect Musk is really setting down the marker of how he wants to run his administration. VP Trump better pay attention,” former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger taunted Trump on X.

The government moved closer to a possible shutdown Friday after the House voted to reject a new spending bill pushed by Trump. Thirty-eight Republicans joined 197 Democrats in opposing the bill.

The relationship between Trump and Musk − the world’s richest man − and how it will impact the next administration has been the subject of much speculation, and is coming into clearer focus with Musk’s high-profile opposition to the government funding bill.

Musk endorsed Trump, campaigned with him and spent huge sums helping his campaign. Since the election, he has been a frequent visitor to Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Palm Beach estate, as he advises on the transition.

Elon Musk, CEO of X and Tesla, arrives before the Inaugural Artificial Intelligence Insight Forum on Dec. 5, 2025.

Trump tapped Musk and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy to lead his new Department of Government Efficiency, an advisory commission aimed at slashing government regulation and spending. Musk’s advocacy against the spending bill this week could be a sign he is interpreting that authority broadly and aggressively.

If Congress can’t reach a short-term funding deal, it could result in a government shutdown over the holidays, impacting an array of federal services and employees. But Musk is focused on spending concerns.

House Republicans on Thursday shuffled in and out of Speaker Mike Johnson's office as the clock ticked toward the shutdown deadline. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., told reporters they were "making progress," without offering specifics.

“Either there is massive change or America goes bankrupt, therefore there must be massive change!” Musk posted on X Wednesday amid the fight over the spending legislation.

Musk’s influence is frustrating for some lawmakers, but others are glad to see him weighing in.

Democrats and Trump critics decried Musk’s successful effort to derail the spending bill, with some pointing to his wealth to argue he is out of touch.

“The richest man in the world says he wants to shut down the government, forcing millions of American workers − including our troops − to go without pay through the holidays,” Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., whose district has many federal workers and includes the Pentagon, posted on X. “Republicans are following his orders. This is insane.”

A firestorm of tweets − and warnings

Musk started his social media barrage at 4:17 a.m. Wednesday, with a photo of the massive budget document. “Ever seen a bigger piece of pork?” That post got 38.6 million views thanks to X algorithms that make sure everyone on the platform sees what Musk is posting.

"I talked to Elon about this last night," Johnson told Fox News on Wednesday morning. "Elon, Vivek and I are on a text chain together."

By noon, many GOP lawmakers and social media influencers were scrambling to fall in line. At 12:59, Musk posted: “Make sure your elected representatives know how you feel about this gigantic spending bill.”

Elon Musk speaks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at a viewing of the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas.

Musk’s posts and warnings were now coming minutes, or even seconds, apart. At 1:17 p.m., in a post that garnered 34.4 million views, he warned that, “Any member of the House or Senate who votes for this outrageous spending bill deserves to be voted out in two years!”

“No bills should be passed Congress until January, 20, when @RealDonaldTrump takes office. None. Zero,” Musk said in a 2:13 p.m. post viewed by 42.6 million.

At 3:58 p.m., after a torrent of other lawmakers pledged to support Musk’s demands, he posted, "Your elected representatives have heard you, and now the terrible bill is dead. The voice of the people has triumphed!"

Trump publcly joined the bandwagon that evening, calling the bipartisan spending bill negotiated by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson and Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries "a nasty TRAP set in place by the Radical Left Democrats!"

Michael Steele, a former chairman of the Republican National Committee, jabbed at Trump over Musk's role in killing the spending bill.

"President-elect @elonmusk feeling real good about killing the bipartisan funding bill to keep the Federal government from shutting down," Steele wrote on X, adding that Trump and Johnson must be "happy for his success. Such a strong beginning for the incoming Musk administration."

But Trump transiton spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said Republicans followed only one chief.

"As soon as President Trump released his official stance on the CR, Republicans on Capitol Hill echoed his point of view," Leavitt said, using shorthand for the House's torpedoed continuing resolution. "President Trump is the leader of the Republican Party. Full stop."

House Republicans fall into line

The founder of Tesla, Space X and other businesses, Musk’s vast financial dealings have raised questions about conflicts of interest as he seeks to overhaul the federal government. Trump and others in his proposed Cabinet and broader circle of advisers have faced the same questions.

Many Republicans see Musk as a powerful ally.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wi., was glad to see Musk get involved in the budget fight, saying it’s good to “have somebody in the media that can promote conservative and fiscal responsibility.”

Some Republicans slammed Johnson for his approach to the funding bill and questioned whether he should remain speaker when Trump takes office.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., even floated Musk as speaker.

“The Speaker of the House need not be a member of Congress…,” Paul posted on X. “Nothing would disrupt the swamp more than electing Elon Musk.”

Thursday morning, Fox News anchor Stuart Varney asked Rep. Andy Barr of Kentucky about whether Musk is playing too much of a role in the budget talks.

"A lot of people in Congress were looking at Musk's tweets. You were sitting there, on your phone and there were the tweets coming in. ... And you were looking at those tweets," Varney asked. "Does Musk have too much influence?"

"No, I don't think so," Barr replied. "I think this is exactly what the American people voted for."

