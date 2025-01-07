President Jimmy Carter to lie in state at US Capitol today: Live updates

The remains of President Jimmy Carter will arrive in Washington, D.C., today, where plans call for members of Congress to pay their respects at a service in the Capitol Rotunda before Carter will lie in state tonight and Wednesday.

The Carter Center's latest schedule delays the congressional service by 90 minutes, to 4:30 p.m., citing inclement weather after a winter storm slammed the DC region Monday. Federal offices in Washington were closed Monday and again Tuesday because of the weather.

A departure ceremony was scheduled for 11:30 a.m. in Atlanta before the family accompanies the remains to Dobbins Air Reserve Base for the flight to Joint Base Andrews outside Washington. The Navy veteran's remains then will be transferred to a hearse and travel by motorcade to the U.S. Navy Memorial, where the remains will be transferred from the hearse to a horse-drawn caisson for a procession to the U.S. Capitol.

Military personnel will carry the casket into the Capitol Rotunda for the service and public viewing, which will last from 7 p.m. to midnight Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thursday.

Carter's funeral is scheduled for Thursday at Washington National Cathedral, and President Joe Biden has declared Thursday a National Day of Mourning. After the funeral, Carter and his family will return to Georgia and Maranatha Baptist Church in Carter's hometown of Plains for a private funeral service and interment.

The soft-spoken Southern Democrat died Dec. 29 at the age of 100.

Developments:

∎ Vice President Kamala Harris, Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson were scheduled to deliver eulogies at today's service. The Supreme Court justices, diplomats and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser are among those invited to attend.

∎ Biden and President-elect Donald Trump are expected to attend the funeral Thursday.

Caissons rolling again after hiatus

For the soldiers and horses carrying Carter's casket to the Capitol, Tuesday is a high-profile, no-fail mission. The Army suspended the Caisson Detachment operation in May 2023 following the deaths of two horses used to haul caissons in funerals at Arlington National Cemetery. The Army hired experts for advice that ranged from finding the right horses for caisson duty to designing the curriculum for soldiers who care and ride them.

Now the soldiers and horses have been rehearsing for months − with bands playing and cannons firing − to prepare them for the pomp and circumstance of a president’s funeral, said Maj. Wes Strickland, a spokesman for the Old Guard.

“We’re under a microscope,” said Lt. Col. Derrick Draper, deputy commander of the regiment. “People will be looking for the slightest flaw. And they should be. We hold ourselves to the highest standard.” Read more here.

− Tom Vanden Brook

Members of the U.S. Army Caisson detachment prepare for former President Jimmy Carter to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol with a test run on Jan. 5, 2025. The unit is based at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Fort Myer, Va., outside of Washington, D.C.

Services for Carter began last week

Funeral services for Carter began Saturday in Georgia, when a funeral motorcade rolled out from near Carter's farming hometown of Plains. The solemn sound of a bell ringing out 39 times broke the quiet of a chilly January morning at Carter’s boyhood home.

His remains were taken to the state capital in Atlanta, where he was honored in a moment of silence before a service at the Carter Center.

Who was Jimmy Carter?

The son of a farmer and nurse, Carter was born Oct. 1, 1924, in Plains, according to his official biography. He grew up in nearby Archery. He attended public schools, went to the U.S. Naval Academy and became a nuclear engineer, serving on the second nuclear submarine. He married Rosalynn Smith in 1946.

When his father died, Carter returned home to his family farm and also operated a seed and farm supply company in Plains. He served in the Georgia Senate before becoming governor in 1971.

In 1976, he ran for president as a Democrat and won, beginning his only term at 52 years old. As president, Carter expanded diplomatic relations abroad, invested in the energy sector and increased national park space for Americans. However, he also oversaw inflation and an American hostage crisis that likely cost his re-election, losing to Ronald Reagan.

Carter, after leaving office, conducted humanitarian work around the globe, including with preventable diseases. In 2002, he won the Nobel Peace Prize for his work to "find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development."

On Nov. 19, 2023, Rosalynn Carter died at their home in Plains. She was 96.

