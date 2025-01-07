President Jimmy Carter to lie in state at US Capitol today: Live updates

John Bacon, USA TODAY
Updated ·5 min read

The remains of President Jimmy Carter will arrive in Washington, D.C., today, where plans call for members of Congress to pay their respects at a service in the Capitol Rotunda before Carter will lie in state tonight and Wednesday.

The Carter Center's latest schedule delays the congressional service by 90 minutes, to 4:30 p.m., citing inclement weather after a winter storm slammed the DC region Monday. Federal offices in Washington were closed Monday and again Tuesday because of the weather.

A departure ceremony was scheduled for 11:30 a.m. in Atlanta before the family accompanies the remains to Dobbins Air Reserve Base for the flight to Joint Base Andrews outside Washington. The Navy veteran's remains then will be transferred to a hearse and travel by motorcade to the U.S. Navy Memorial, where the remains will be transferred from the hearse to a horse-drawn caisson for a procession to the U.S. Capitol.

Military personnel will carry the casket into the Capitol Rotunda for the service and public viewing, which will last from 7 p.m. to midnight Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carter's funeral is scheduled for Thursday at Washington National Cathedral, and President Joe Biden has declared Thursday a National Day of Mourning. After the funeral, Carter and his family will return to Georgia and Maranatha Baptist Church in Carter's hometown of Plains for a private funeral service and interment.

The soft-spoken Southern Democrat died Dec. 29 at the age of 100.

Jimmy Carter, 39th president, dies: Was a noted humanitarian

Developments:

∎ Vice President Kamala Harris, Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson were scheduled to deliver eulogies at today's service. The Supreme Court justices, diplomats and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser are among those invited to attend.

∎ Biden and President-elect Donald Trump are expected to attend the funeral Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Caisson rolling again: Famed military horse unit resumes operation for former President Jimmy Carter

Caissons rolling again after hiatus

For the soldiers and horses carrying Carter's casket to the Capitol, Tuesday is a high-profile, no-fail mission. The Army suspended the Caisson Detachment  operation in May 2023 following the deaths of two horses used to haul caissons in funerals at Arlington National Cemetery. The Army hired experts for advice that ranged from finding the right horses for caisson duty to designing the curriculum for soldiers who care and ride them.

Now the soldiers and horses have been rehearsing for months − with bands playing and cannons firing − to prepare them for the pomp and circumstance of a president’s funeral, said Maj. Wes Strickland, a spokesman for the Old Guard.

“We’re under a microscope,” said Lt. Col. Derrick Draper, deputy commander of the regiment. “People will be looking for the slightest flaw. And they should be. We hold ourselves to the highest standard.” Read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Vanden Brook

Members of the U.S. Army Caisson detachment prepare for former President Jimmy Carter to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol with a test run on Jan. 5, 2025. The unit is based at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Fort Myer, Va., outside of Washington, D.C.
Members of the U.S. Army Caisson detachment prepare for former President Jimmy Carter to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol with a test run on Jan. 5, 2025. The unit is based at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Fort Myer, Va., outside of Washington, D.C.

Services for Carter began last week

Funeral services for Carter began Saturday in Georgia, when a funeral motorcade rolled out from near Carter's farming hometown of Plains. The solemn sound of a bell ringing out 39 times broke the quiet of a chilly January morning at Carter’s boyhood home.

His remains were taken to the state capital in Atlanta, where he was honored in a moment of silence before a service at the Carter Center.

'An unbelievable American story': Mourners line streets from Plains to honor Jimmy Carter

Who was Jimmy Carter? 

The son of a farmer and nurse, Carter was born Oct. 1, 1924, in Plains, according to his official biography. He grew up in nearby Archery. He attended public schools, went to the U.S. Naval Academy and became a nuclear engineer, serving on the second nuclear submarine. He married Rosalynn Smith in 1946.

ADVERTISEMENT

When his father died, Carter returned home to his family farm and also operated a seed and farm supply company in Plains. He served in the Georgia Senate before becoming governor in 1971.

Who was Jimmy Carter? The 39th president has a long legacy of service

In 1976, he ran for president as a Democrat and won, beginning his only term at 52 years old. As president, Carter expanded diplomatic relations abroad, invested in the energy sector and increased national park space for Americans. However, he also oversaw inflation and an American hostage crisis that likely cost his re-election, losing to Ronald Reagan.

Carter, after leaving office, conducted humanitarian work around the globe, including with preventable diseases. In 2002, he won the Nobel Peace Prize for his work to "find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development."

On Nov. 19, 2023, Rosalynn Carter died at their home in Plains. She was 96.

Celebrate a remarkable life with our new book

As an acknowledgement of Carter’s legacy, the USA TODAY Network will publish “Jimmy Carter: Peanut Farmer, 39th President, Humanitarian” to chronicle a lifetime for the ages that lasted ages.

You can own a piece of American history with a 160-page hardcover volume from the USA TODAY Network, whose reporters and photographers cover tomorrow’s history today around the world. You can order the book at CarterPictorialBook.com. Books will ship Aug. 1 and can be pre-ordered for a 20% discount at $31.95, plus tax and shipping. Once released, the retail price will be $39.95.

Contributing: Susan Page, Ryne Dennis, Evan Lasseter, Sarah Clifton and Eduardo Cuevas

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jimmy Carter live updates: Former president to lie in state at Capitol

Latest Stories

  • Jimmy Carter to lie in state at US Capitol before funeral

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter's body arrives in Washington on Tuesday for three days of mourning beginning with him lying in state at the U.S. Capitol before a funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral on Thursday. The state funeral for the 39th U.S. president comes at a time of transition as Republican President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take power from Democratic President Joe Biden. Security in Washington is higher than usual with the Capitol where Carter will lie in state surrounded by miles of fencing ahead of Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration.

  • Trump's praise of Carter in death after jeering him in life deepens a contradictory relationship

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Living to 100 let Jimmy Carter fulfill his wish to vote for Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris against Republican Donald Trump in November. His death means flags at the White House will be at half-staff when Trump regains the presidency on Jan. 20.

  • Remembering Jimmy Carter's life and legacy

    Former President Jimmy Carter began his final journey from rural Georgia this weekend. Carter will lie in repose at the Carter Presidential Center until Tuesday.

  • Trump responds to Trudeau's resignation with dig about Canada being 51st state

    WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump said Monday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is resigning because he knows the United States will not put up with trade deficits with Canada.

  • B.C. winery fined $118K and permanently banned from temporary foreign worker program

    A winery in B.C.'s Okanagan has been permanently banned from hiring temporary foreign workers and fined $118,000, according to the federal government.According to a notification on the government's website, Toor Vineyards did not provide a federal inspector with the documents they asked for and did not "put in enough effort" to ensure the workplace was free of physical, sexual, psychological or financial abuse.The notification also says the pay or working conditions did not match what was listed

  • Team Trump Tries to Censor Jack Smith Report They Admit Found Evidence of Vast ‘Criminal Conspiracies’

    President-elect Donald Trump’s legal team has launched a last-ditch effort to block special counsel Jack Smith from releasing his final report on two dismissed criminal cases against Trump. In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland sent Monday, Trump’s lawyers said they were allowed to review Smith’s report in the criminal case in which Trump was charged with conspiring to keep classified documents after he left office. They threatened legal action if it is released, noting Smith’s finding

  • CNN Host Confronts MAGA Panelist During Trump Discussion: ‘Zip It!’

    CNN anchor Kate Bolduan told conservative network contributor Scott Jennings to “zip it” Monday during a discussion about the reasons American voters came out in droves to support Donald Trump’s reelection. After Jennings and another guest, Bakari Sellers, started talking about inflation, Bolduan told them both, “Stop, let’s move on.” The two kept talking, prompting the News Central anchor to tell Jennings, “Zip it.”

  • Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Widow Allison Holker Discovered His Drug Addiction in 'Very Scary' Moment Before Funeral (Exclusive)

    After Boss' death in 2022, Holker — whose new memoir details her own difficult childhood and healing journey — learned her husband was struggling with painful demons

  • Prorogation upends capital gains proposal but CRA yet to offer guidance

    Justin Trudeau's decision to step down and prorogue Parliament will keep his government from implementing its proposed changes to capital gains for now, but Canadians might not be off the hook with tax collectors just yet.

  • ‘This Is Sickening’: Trump Slammed for Jan. 6 Take at Secret Mar-a-Lago Bash

    Hosts of MSNBC’s The Weekend were unable to contain their fury over Donald Trump reportedly celebrating efforts to overturn the 2020 election at a secretive party on Saturday night. The bash, held at Mar-a-Lago without prior advertisement or invitations sent out to the press, featured the Republican president-elect praising attorney John Eastman’s role in pressuring then-Vice President Mike Pence not to certify the results of the presidential vote four years ago, NBC News reported. Against a bac

  • Judge finds Giuliani in civil contempt in 2020 election workers' case

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A judge on Monday found Rudy Giuliani to be in civil contempt of court in a case brought by two Georgia election workers that the former New York City Mayor falsely accused of trying to help steal the 2020 U.S. presidential election for Democrat Joe Biden. U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman in Manhattan said Giuliani had not complied with requests from the election workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea Moss, for information that could help them determine which of his assets may be turned over to pay off the defamation judgment. "The fact that he is a busy person who in the past relied on others is not an excuse for noncompliance," Liman said.

  • Canada PM Trudeau is likely to announce resignation, source says

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is increasingly likely to announce he intends to step down, though he has not made a final decision, a source familiar with Trudeau's thinking said on Sunday. The source spoke to Reuters after the Globe and Mail reported that Trudeau was expected to announce as early as Monday that he would quit as leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party after nine years in office. Trudeau's departure would leave the party without a permanent head at a time when polls show the Liberals will badly lose to the official opposition Conservatives in an election that must be held by late October.

  • Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Greenland after his father said the U.S. should own the Danish territory

    The eldest son of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump arrived in Greenland on Tuesday for a private visit that has heightened speculation that the incoming U.S. administration could seek to take control of the Danish territory.

  • Canadian Lawmaker Blasts 'Loser' Kevin O'Leary For Marching In Mar-A-Lago 'Grifters Parade'

    Charlie Angus, a member of Canada's Parliament, ripped O'Leary for claiming that he could help cut a deal for an "economic union" between the U.S. and its northern neighbor.

  • Trump Struggles to Recruit After Using MAGA Loyalty Tests to Vet Candidates

    Loyalty tests and party infighting have Donald Trump falling short of his transition team’s goal of bringing on up to 2,000 political appointees on Day One of his administration. Sources told CBS News that, despite the president-elect’s plan to send out several offer letters to potential staffers Monday, Trump’s is struggling to fill open positions quickly. Trump transition spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told the network, however, “President Trump picked a brilliant Cabinet in record and historic

  • Mexico drops migrants in troubled resort as it disperses them far from US border

    ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — About 100 migrants from various countries wandered directionless and disoriented through the streets of the troubled Pacific coast resort of Acapulco.

  • Harris Sends a Message to America as She Certifies Her Own Election Defeat to Trump

    Vice President Kamala Harris shared a message to the nation Monday as she prepared to preside over a joint session of Congress to certify her defeat to Donald Trump in the 2024 election. “The peaceful transfer of power is one of the most fundamental principles of American democracy,” Harris says in the video address. “As much as any other principle, it is what distinguishes our system of government from monarchy or tyranny.” “Today at the United States Capitol, I will perform my constitutional d

  • Jimmy Kimmel Viciously Burns Eric Trump Over His Dad's 'Heartfelt' Birthday Post

    Eric Trump's birthday happens to fall on Jan. 6.

  • MAGA Official Finally Agrees to Lower Flags for Jimmy Carter After Dem Backlash

    Democrats on New York’s Long Island cried foul over the weekend after a Donald Trump-supporting county executive did not lower his jurisdiction’s flags to half-staff in honor of the late President Jimmy Carter, who died last Sunday at the age of 100. Nassau County executive Bruce Blakeman seemingly relented and released a statement Sunday saying that he would allow flags to be lowered for just three days—a significantly shorter period of time than most other municipalities in New York State and

  • Ukraine says Russia just lost a battalion. Retired US colonel explains what impact that may have

    Retired Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton talks with CNN’s Jessica Dean about the war between Russia and Ukraine, and how the incoming Trump administration may try to end the conflict.