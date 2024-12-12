President Joe Biden commutes nearly 1,500 sentences and pardons 39 people

WASHINGTON ― President Joe Biden is commuting the sentences of nearly 1,500 people who were placed on home confinement during the COVID pandemic and pardoning 39 others convicted of nonviolent crimes.

The move, announced in a statement Thursday, is the largest single-day act of clemency in modern history, the White House said.

Biden said in the statement he will "take more steps in the weeks ahead" and continue to review clemency petitions to advance "equal justice under the law, promote public safety, support rehabilitation and reentry, and provide meaningful second chances."

The actions come less than two weeks after Biden pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, for gun and tax felonies, igniting a bipartisan backlash and criticism from criminal justice activists who argued others more worthy of a reprieve lack the same family connections.

Biden said many of the 1,500 people whose sentences he is commuting "would receive lower sentences if charged under today's laws, policies and practices," and that they have "successfully reintegrated into their families and communities and have shown that they deserve a second chance."

Biden said the 39 people he is pardoning have shown "commitment to making their communities stronger and safer." Most were convicted of drug offenses.

Although names of the recipients were not immediately released, the White House said the individuals include a decorated military veteran, a nurse who helped spearhead vaccination efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic and an addiction counselor who volunteers his time to help young people.

Following the latest pardons, the White House said Biden has now issued more sentence commutations at this point in his presidency than any of his predecessors at this point in their terms. That's in addition to several pardons targeting categories of offenses.

In 2022, Biden issued full and complete pardons for simple possession of marijuana. He expanded the pardon the next year to include all individuals charged with or prosecuted for marijuana offenses on or before the date of the proclamation.

Biden in June pardoned thousands of U.S. veterans who were convicted under a military law that banned gay sex, making them eligible to apply for previously withheld benefits.

