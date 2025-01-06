President Joe Biden, First Lady visit Bourbon Street terror attack memorial
President Joe Biden, First Lady visit Bourbon Street terror attack memorial
President Joe Biden, First Lady visit Bourbon Street terror attack memorial
Following in the footsteps of his Canada- and Greenland-coveting pal Donald Trump, MAGA billionaire Elon Musk is asking whether the United States should “liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government." The Tesla CEO posed the question in an early Monday morning tweet, the latest in a multi-day social media bender aimed at the U.K. that has seen him advocate for a jailed right-wing activist, call for the head of a right-wing party leader, and demand that a junior minister of the
WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump said Monday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is resigning because he knows the United States will not put up with trade deficits with Canada.
President-elect Donald Trump ordered congressional Republicans Sunday to pass “one powerful” MAGA bill that will ram through his most controversial policies on everything from taxes to immigration. “Republicans must unite, and quickly deliver these Historic Victories for the American People. Get smart, tough, and send the Bill to my desk to sign as soon as possible,” he wrote in a Sunday evening post on his Truth Social network. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump has made promises to enact a merc
Elon Musk launched into a foul-mouthed X tirade directed at a student who called him out for allegedly spreading disinformation. “Elon Musk is rapidly becoming the largest spreader of disinformation in human history, hijacking political debates in the process,” wrote Joni Askola, a Finnish graduate student and activist for defense of Ukraine. “The EU must take action!” “F u retard,” came Musk’s response, containing a slur used against people who have mental disabilities. He then replied saying “
Justin Trudeau's decision to step down and prorogue parliament will keep his government from implementing its proposed changes to capital gains for now, but Canadians might not be off the hook with tax collectors just yet.
The former congressman flagged a "concern" for Republicans when Donald Trump's second term comes to an end.
The singer spoke about fully embracing herself in a post on Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 5
Tim King, a 53-year-old Illinois man, tells PEOPLE the gift is estimated to be from 1978, when he was around 6 years old
The pop star's look was a bold way to embrace the evening's black tie dress code.
Vice President Kamala Harris shared a message to the nation Monday as she prepared to preside over a joint session of Congress to certify her defeat to Donald Trump in the 2024 election. “The peaceful transfer of power is one of the most fundamental principles of American democracy,” Harris says in the video address. “As much as any other principle, it is what distinguishes our system of government from monarchy or tyranny.” “Today at the United States Capitol, I will perform my constitutional d
Democrats on New York’s Long Island cried foul over the weekend after a Donald Trump-supporting county executive did not lower his jurisdiction’s flags to half-staff in honor of the late President Jimmy Carter, who died last Sunday at the age of 100. Nassau County executive Bruce Blakeman seemingly relented and released a statement Sunday saying that he would allow flags to be lowered for just three days—a significantly shorter period of time than most other municipalities in New York State and
The married co-hosts unveiled the funny snaps from their recent beach getaway on the Jan. 6 episode of ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’
China’s decision this week to slap several major U.S. defense firms with penalizing trade measures is being viewed as a “shot across the bow” ahead of President-elect Trump’s inauguration. The move — targeting defense contractors Raytheon, Boeing, General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin — adds to U.S.-China tensions heading into Trump’s second term, though experts say…
Ukraine has launched a counterattack in the southern Russian border region of Kursk, warning that Russia is “getting what it deserves.”
It's officially awards season — and our favourite celebrities didn't disappoint on the Golden Globes red carpet.
Retired Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton talks with CNN’s Jessica Dean about the war between Russia and Ukraine, and how the incoming Trump administration may try to end the conflict.
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is increasingly likely to announce he intends to step down, though he has not made a final decision, a source familiar with Trudeau's thinking said on Sunday. The source spoke to Reuters after the Globe and Mail reported that Trudeau was expected to announce as early as Monday that he would quit as leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party after nine years in office. Trudeau's departure would leave the party without a permanent head at a time when polls show the Liberals will badly lose to the official opposition Conservatives in an election that must be held by late October.
The Calvin Klein model was a picture of preppy elegance - see more
Dame Joan Collins looked ultra-chic at the weekend as she soaked up the sun's rays dressed in a fitted leather jacket and a baker boy cap. See glam photos...
Hugh Grant, 64, flashed a smile as he held hands with his wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein, 41, after losing top Golden Globes award….