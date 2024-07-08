President Joe Biden makes campaign stops in Pennsylvania
President Joe Biden made two campaign stops in Pennsylvania on Sunday as his campaign faces mounting pressure in the wake of his debate performance.
President Joe Biden made two campaign stops in Pennsylvania on Sunday as his campaign faces mounting pressure in the wake of his debate performance.
With the champagne on ice, they thought they were on the brink of victory - but it didn't happen.
A left-wing coalition that came together ahead of France’s snap elections has won the most parliamentary seats in the vote, beating the far-right National Rally into third place, according to exit polls. President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance came in second place. France was on course for a hung parliament in Sunday's election after the leftist New Popular Front (NFP) alliance came out on top.If confirmed, the NFP would become the largest grouping in the National Assembly with between 172
Meghan McCain, the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), said President Biden will not be elected to another term “one way or another.” “Joe Biden can step aside for another candidate or lose in historic numbers in a few months — but one way or another he will not be President soon and…
While appearing on "Meet the Press," the possible Trump VP pick had to contend with the fact that he once wrote that Obama was an "admirable man."
Media outlets and political pundits have ripped into Donald Trump after he claimed to have no knowledge about Project 2025.Amid growing calls to address the right-wing plan, which has seemingly emerged from the dark corners of the internet overnight, Trump took to Truth Social to deny his involvement in a way that left many scratching their heads.“I know nothing about Project 2025. I have no idea who is behind it. I disagree with some of the things they're saying and some of the things they're s
Former President Trump has argued prosecutors at his recent hush money trial introduced evidence that is protected under the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling, an assertion that could upend his conviction. Trump does not assert immunity from the 34 guilty counts themselves, but he argues the verdict must be set aside because certain pieces of…
Sen. Lindsey Graham on Sunday told CBS News that, if Biden steps aside, the presidential election becomes a "dramatically different" race for Trump.
Philadelphia radio station WURD has cut ties with a host who revealed President Joe Biden‘s team provided her pre-approved questions before a recent interview. WURD president and CEO Sara M. Lomax announced that the station “mutually agreed to part ways” with Andrea Lawful-Sanders in a statement on Sunday after Lomax admitted that the “questions were …
Jill Biden should heed my advice about Joe Biden and the presidential race | Letter to the editor
Sure, the Supreme Court gave any president the ability to break the law. What happens to the generals or troops who carry out that illegal act? | Opinion
CALGARY — Newly-crowned leader of Alberta's New Democrats Naheed Nenshi drew a turnout at his first official Calgary Stampede breakfast that eclipsed last year's party pancake event, and veteran members say it demonstrates momentum.
A report said North Korea may send troops to aid Russia in Ukraine. If true, it would be due to their numbers not effectiveness, experts told BI.
There continues to be public discussions about the best path forward for the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A village in a border region of western Russia was evacuated Sunday following a series of explosions after debris from a downed Ukrainian drone set fire to a nearby warehouse, local officials said.
Another presidential election is on the horizon, and financial advisors are considering the possibility of Donald Trump securing the Republican nomination and winning a second term at the presidency....
"The Deep State has total control of this," the senator claimed
DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza (AP) — Hamas has given its initial approval of a U.S.-backed proposal for a phased cease-fire deal in Gaza, dropping a key demand that Israel commit up front to a complete end to the war, a Hamas official and an Egyptian official said Saturday.
PARIS (AP) — A coalition of the French left won the most seats in high-stakes legislative elections Sunday, beating back a far-right surge but failing to win a majority. The outcome left France, a pillar of the European Union and Olympic host country, facing the stunning prospect of a hung parliament and political paralysis.
Israel and Hezbollah have regularly exchanged fire for months, but increasingly escalatory rhetoric has raised fears of a wider conflict.
"Two years ago, workers who lost their jobs could simply walk across the street to find new work. That has become increasingly difficult," BCA said.