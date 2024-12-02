President Joe Biden Pardons Son Hunter Biden

Nick Visser
President Joe Biden Pardons Son Hunter Biden

President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, on Sunday.

“From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted,” the president said in a statement. “…No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son — and that is wrong.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Pelosi Secretly Orchestrating Another Attempted Shake-Up of Dem Leadership

    Months after running an internal pressure campaign that nudged President Joe Biden out of the 2024 election, former House Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is plotting another ouster within the Democratic Party. The representative for California’s 11th congressional district—who stepped down as Leader of the House Democratic Caucus last year after two decades—is targeting the top member of her party on the Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the New York Times reported. Pelosi is among a gro

  • National security advisor Jake Sullivan says Biden told him to oversee a 'massive surge' of weapons deliveries to Ukraine before his term ends

    National security advisor Jake Sullivan said President Biden was doing what he could to "strengthen" the position of Ukraine before he leaves office.

  • A week after N.L. made changes to Crown lands division, a landowner has lost his battle

    Everett Sacrey says there was no indication that his family didn't have a clear title to their land. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)A Portugal Cove-St. Philip's man has lost his battle with Newfoundland and Labrador's Crown lands division, less than a week after the provincial government works on passing legislative changes meant to ease unexpected issues.For Everett Sacrey, the loss means his plan to build a family home on land passed down by his parents will cost a lot more — if it happens at all."We're

  • How A Recent Supreme Court Decision May Have Already Hamstrung RFK Jr.'s Big Plans

    Can liberals stop worrying and love the end of "Chevron deference"?

  • Recess appointments could put Trump at odds with conservatives on the Supreme Court

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans will control the White House and both houses of Congress come January. But President-elect Donald Trump's intent to nominate loyalists to fill key Cabinet posts has set up a possible confrontation with the Senate, which has the constitutional responsibility for “advice and consent” on presidential nominees.

  • Parsing the symbols, signals and seriousness of Alberta's new Sovereignty Act move

    To show how opposed her UCP government is to Ottawa's oil and gas emissions cap, Premier Danielle Smith said Alberta would use its provincial Sovereignty Act to bar energy companies from submitting emissions data to the federal government, and from letting federal employees onto their production sites.These actions are "bold" in the government's own words. They'd also potentially run afoul of federal law requiring data sharing, and companies' own obligations to shareholders and investors.But it'

  • Donald Trump tests the system of checks and balances just weeks after election

    Some GOP senators say they are prepared to fight for their role to advise and consent on Cabinet picks.

  • GOP Senator Admits Patel Will Lead FBI by ‘Taking It Apart’

    A senior Republican has given full-throated backing to Kash Patel’s nomination as head of the FBI, revealing he personally urged Donald Trump to bring the controversial former Department of Justice official “to the table” and looks forward to watching him rip the agency “apart.” Speaking with NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday morning, Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) told host Kristen Welker that Patel “represents the type of change that we need to see in the FBI,” adding that “this entire agency needs to

  • Russian police raid Moscow nightclubs in LGBTQ+ crackdown

    MOSCOW (AP) — Russian police raided several bars and nightclubs across Moscow on Saturday as part of the government’s crackdown on “LGBTQ+ propaganda,” state media reported.

  • Ex-FBI Deputy Director Sounds Alarm On Trump's Kash Patel Pick: 'Profoundly Unqualified'

    Andrew McCabe said Trump's controversial choice is a "terrible development" for those at the agency, and his lack of qualifications aren't up for "debate."

  • French far right says government spurned budget talks

    PARIS (Reuters) -France's far right National Rally (RN) leaders said on Sunday that the government had rebuffed its calls for more budget concessions, raising the chances of a no confidence vote in the coming days that could topple Prime Minister Michel Barnier. RN lawmaker Marine Le Pen had given Barnier until Monday to yield to the party's budget demands or face the threat that they would back a likely no confidence motion against his government, which would trigger its collapse.

  • Most Indigenous communities do not support nuclear energy: report

    After decades with a nuclear power plant on his homeland, Peskotomuhkati Nation at Skutik’s chief is speaking out. He’s one of two Indigenous chiefs featured in a report that found Indigenous communities in New Brunswick, Quebec and Ontario do not support nuclear energy. Global’s Anna Mandin has more.

  • Protests in Georgia spread as PM defies US condemnation

    TBILISI (Reuters) -Protesters and police skirmished in Georgia's capital for a fourth straight night on Sunday, with signs that opposition was spreading across the country to the government's decision to suspend talks on joining the European Union. Tensions have been rising for months in the country of 3.7 million people between the ruling Georgian Dream party and opponents who accuse it of pursuing increasingly authoritarian, anti-Western and pro-Russian policies. The crisis has deepened since Thursday's announcement that the government would freeze EU talks for four years, with thousands of pro-EU demonstrators facing off against police armed with tear gas and water cannon.

  • A new Belgium law gives sex workers contracts, benefits and safety protection

    PARIS (AP) — Starting Sunday, sex workers in Belgium will be able to sign formal employment contracts and gain labor rights on par with those in other professions in a legal breakthrough some call a “revolution." The new law also establishes fundamental rights for sex workers including the right to refuse clients, choose their practices, and stop an act at any moment.

  • Biden fulfilling promise to visit Africa as US looks to counter China’s deepening influence in region

    President Joe Biden will fulfill a two-year promise to visit Africa as he departs Sunday night for Angola, a trip aimed at highlighting US investment in the continent under his watch in the face of China’s deepening inroads in the region.

  • Police responded to bomb threat at Arnold Schwarzenegger's home on Thanksgiving morning

    No evidence of explosives was found after report of a bomb threat at the former governor's Brentwood home.

  • Russia's Putin approves military focused 2025-2027 budget

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a military focused budget for 2025-2027, a document published on the official legal acts website showed on Sunday. The state budget for next year includes a 25% hike in military spending but will be the most secretive in post-Soviet history, with almost a third of all spending closed to public scrutiny. The government has acknowledged that the needs of what Moscow calls its special military operation in Ukraine and support for the military will remain the budget priority along with social needs and technological development.

  • Canada town council gets alternative after refusal to take King's oath

    Newly-elected Dawson City councillors had refused to take the oath, citing the British Crown's history with indigenous peoples.

  • Municipalities welcome Ontario's $77M lifeline to ease OPP cost burden

    Several mayors in eastern Ontario say the province's proposed funding to help offset the steep increases in their law enforcement bills couldn't have come at a better time.Several mayors previously told CBC News they felt blindsided by the increase for Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) services, and called on the provincial government for assistance.Now, the province has announced about $77 million in proposed relief funding to offset the rising costs linked to police wage increases in the four-ye

  • Former U.S. treasury secretary warns Trump's proposed tariffs could boost inflation

    Former U.S. treasury secretary Larry Summers is warning that president-elect Donald Trump's proposed economic policies could drive inflation higher in the U.S.In an interview airing on Rosemary Barton Live today, Summers, who served in former U.S. president Bill Clinton's cabinet from 1999 to 2001, spoke about the likely consequences of Trump's threat to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all imports from Canada and Mexico."I think the more tariffs we impose in the United States, the more inflation