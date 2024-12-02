President Joe Biden Pardons Son Hunter Biden

President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, on Sunday.

“From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted,” the president said in a statement. “…No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son — and that is wrong.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

