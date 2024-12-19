President of Michigan company stabbed by employee during staff meeting, police say

The president of a Michigan-based manufacturer was stabbed by one of the company's employees during a staff meeting, police said.

Nathan Joseph Mahoney, 31, has been charged with assault with intent to murder and fleeing and eluding a police officer in connection to the stabbing of Erik Denslow, the president of Anderson Express Inc., according to the Fruitport Township Police Department and Michigan court records.

Mahoney allegedly stabbed Denslow around 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday at Anderson Express Inc. in Muskegon, Michigan, Fruitport Township police said in a news release.

Muskegon is about a 40-mile drive northwest of Grand Rapids.

Fruitpot Township police officers were dispatched to the business at 9:23 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about a reported stabbing, according to the department.

Denslow was stabbed in his side with a knife, allegedly by Mahoney, who subsequently ran away from the business, entered his vehicle and fled the scene, police said. Mahoney was eventually stopped by police and taken into custody about 15 minutes after the incident, according to the department.

USA TODAY contacted Mahoney's public defender on Thursday but did not receive a response.

'We remain in shock over the incident'

Police said fellow employees described Mahoney as "having a quiet demeanor." Witnesses of the incident told police Mahoney entered the conference room wearing a black medical mask before walking up to Denslow and sticking a red-handled knife with a four-inch blade into his side, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by MLive.

A motive for the stabbing has not been determined, the department said. Denslow is currently out of surgery and remains in serious yet stable condition, according to police.

Mahoney had only worked for Anderson Express Inc. for two weeks and was being trained to replace a retiring employee at a high position in the company, police said, per WOOD.

“We remain in shock over the incident that happened at our plant yesterday,” a spokesperson for Anderson Express said in a statement to MLive. “Our first thought is with our president, who has a good prognosis for a full and speedy recovery. We are also focused on supporting our employees as they process this senseless assault.”

Inmate records show that Mahoney, who lives in Walker, Michigan, is still in custody with a $500,000 bond. His next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 26.

