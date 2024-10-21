President Paul Biya returns to Cameroon after weeks abroad amid health rumours

A moto-taxi rides his passenger past a large billboard carrying a portrait of Cameroonian President Paul Biya with a welcoming message for his awaited homecoming in Yaounde on October 21, 2024.

Cameroonian President Paul Biya returned to the capital Yaoundé on Monday after several weeks abroad, quelling rumours about his health that had circulated during his absence.

Cameroonian president Paul Biya landed on Monday at the capital Yaounde's international airport, after several weeks out of the country amid rumours about his health, state broadcaster CRTV showed.

The West African nation's 91-year-old leader appeared on television after the presidential plane landed, shaking hands with officials next to his wife Chantal, as a jubilant crowd waited to greet him.

Supporters wearing outfits displaying his portrait chanted to the beat of a drum and lined the roads as his motorcade swiftly left the airport for the presidential palace, according to CRTV, which dedicated a programme to his return.

Questions about Biya's health and whereabouts grew when he disappeared from public view after leaving Beijing at the beginning of September following a China-Africa cooperation summit.

"Today the president is on his way and this will put an end to all the speculation," declared a CRTV presenter.

Aircraft flight tracking sites showed that a Boeing with aircraft registration CMR001, previously used to transport Biya, left late Monday morning from Geneva, where he had been residing for several weeks, according to official sources.

Large posters also appeared in the Cameroonian capital welcoming back the head of state who has ruled the country unchallenged for more than four decades.

