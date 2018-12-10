President Trump becomes 10th commander in chief to attend storied Army-Navy football game

The skies above Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, were occupied by paratroopers and Apache helicopters on Saturday, December 8, while thousands of bundled-up fans eagerly gathered for a football game below.

Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles of the NFL, hosted the Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen this past weekend for the 119th playing of the historic game. The Army continued its winning ways for the third straight year with a 17-10 victory.

The rivalry between the Black Knights and Midshipmen is a storied one. First played in 1890 — a commanding 24-0 Navy win — the matchup has been held annually since 1930.

Overall, Navy leads the series 60-52-7, due in large part to a 14-game winning streak from 2002 to 2015, but Army is now on a winning streak of its own since 2016.

United States President Donald Trump became the tenth sitting commander in chief to attend the game on Saturday. Theodore Roosevelt was the first president to attend in 1901, an 11-5 victory by the Black Knights. Most recently, President Barack Obama made the trip in 2011.

See photos from the game:

President George W. Bush also watched the game in person three times during his tenure in office, while President Harry S. Truman is said to have attended for seven straight years.

President Trump took part in the traditional coin flip prior to kickoff before making his way to the Army sideline. During halftime, Trump crossed the field to greet those on Navy's bench and in the stands. He was joined at the game by Defense Secretary James Mattis, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Interior Department Secretary Ryan Zinke, Secretary of the Army Mark Esper and Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer.

Trump was also in attendance as president-elect in 2016 when Army broke Navy's winning streak, which was the longest in the game's history.

Philadelphia will again host the iconic matchup in 2019 and 2020.