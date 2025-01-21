President Trump declares 'America is back' as he begins blitz of executive orders

Donald Trump declared “America is back” as he signed a slew of executive orders to kickstart his presidency, including a crackdown on illegal immigration and plans to "drill, baby, drill".

The President said that he was “saved by God to make America great again” as he returned to the White House on Monday, capping an astonishing political comeback.

He is the first president in more than a century to win a second term after losing the White House and the first felon to occupy the White House.

President Donald Trump attends an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event at Capital One Arena (AP)

At a rally in front of his supporters gathered at Washington's Capital One Arena on Monday evening, Mr Trump signed a series of sweeping executive orders to curb immigration, boost fossil fuel production and roll back environmental regulations.

He said he would declare a national emergency at the southern border with Mexico, dispatch troops there and resume a policy forcing asylum-seeking migrants to wait in Mexico for their US court hearings.

The moves are a prelude to what he described as an unprecedented operation to deport millions of immigrants.

Other executive orders included:

- An order to force federal workers to return to the office five days a week

- An executive order that Mr Trump said was aimed at "restoring freedom of speech and ending federal censorship”

- A directive to every department and agency to address the cost of living crisis

- Withdrawal from the Paris climate treaty

Mr Trump also announced he would pardon people charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot, calling them "hostages" while flanked by the families of people taken hostage by Hamas as militants attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.

He also said he would issue orders to scrap federal diversity programs and require the government to recognise only genders assigned at birth.

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States (AP)

Mr Trump’s inauguration ceremony was moved indoors due to the extreme cold gripping much of the country.

With his predecessor Joe Biden sitting just metres away, Mr Trump delivered a stinging judgment of the Democrat’s policies from immigration to foreign affairs.

"We have a government that has given unlimited funding to the defense of foreign borders, but refuses to defend American borders, or more importantly, its own people," he said.

The inauguration was attended by former Presidents and numerous tech executives and businessmen who have sought to curry favour with Mr Trump in recent months, including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Following his address, Mr Trump stopped by the Capitol's visitor center and delivered a long, rambling speech to his supporters.

Mr Trump’s tone during the speech was markedly more partisan, calling people charged with taking part in the January 6 Capitol attack "hostages" and suggesting the congressional probe into his actions around that day was illegal.

The President also laid out a sweeping plan to maximise already record high US oil and gas production by declaring a national energy emergency.

"America will be a manufacturing nation once again, and we have something that no other manufacturing nation will ever have: the largest amount of oil and gas of any country on Earth," he said during his inauguration speech.

"And we are going to use it."

He added: "We will bring prices down, fill our strategic reserves up again, right to the top, and export American energy all over the world.”