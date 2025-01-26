President Trump hits Colombia with tariffs for refusing deportation flights

WASHINGTON ― President Donald Trump on Sunday announced stiff new tariffs on imports from Colombia and visa restrictions in retaliation to Colombian President Gustavo Petro denying the entry of U.S. military flights deporting Colombian migrants.

Shortly after Trump's threat, Petro said he would provide a presidential plane for the "dignified return" of Columbia migrants who face deportations from the U.S.

After learning of two repatriation flights that weren't allowed to land in Colombia, Trump said he would issue 25% tariffs on all goods coming into the U.S. from Colombia and raise it to 50% tariffs after one week. He further announced the immediate revocation of visas and a travel ban to the U.S. for Colombian government officials and their allies and supporters.

Trump promised financial sanctions on Colombia and said he would heighten customs and border protection inspections of all Colombian nationals and cargo on national security grounds. "These measures are just the beginning," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the Criminals they forced into the United States!"

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's moves come as he is seeking to aggressively act on his promise of mass deportations of immigrants in the country illegally. During his first week in office, Trump declared a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border and ordered U.S. troops to help carry out deportations, which has resulted in deportees flying back to their home countries in handcuffs.

"The US cannot treat Colombian migrants as criminals," Petro wrote in a Sunday morning post on X that triggered Trump's actions. "I deny the entry of American planes carrying Colombian migrants into our territory. The United States must establish a protocol for the dignified treatment of migrants before we receive them."

The largest U.S. imports from Colombia include crude oil, coffee, and cut flowers, according to the State Department. Trump has discussed plans to issue tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China, igniting concerns of trade wars as he begins his second term.

View at the entrance of the United States Embassy taken in Bogota on January 26, 2025.

Multiple Latin American countries have pushed back at Trump's militarized deportations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brazil has also condemned the conditions in which deportees have been returned. And last week, Mexico refused to accept a deportation flight for the first time in decades.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a statement Sunday defending the deportation policy and demanding cooperation from Latin American nations.

"President Trump has made it clear that under his administration, America will no longer be lied to nor taken advantage of. It is the responsibility of each nation to take back their citizens who are illegally present in the United States in a serious and expeditious manner," Rubio said.

"Colombian President Petro had authorized flights and provided all needed authorizations and then canceled his authorization when the planes were in the air," Rubio added. "As demonstrated by today’s actions, we are unwavering in our commitment to end illegal immigration and bolster America’s border security."

Trump presidency: As countries push back on deportations, Trump trades words, threats

Reach Joey Garrison X @joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump hits Colombia with tariffs for rejecting deportation flights