President Trump imposes tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China
President Trump signed executive orders Saturday to impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China. Some car mechanics in the Valley are worried about what the tariffs may mean for parts.
President Trump signed executive orders Saturday to impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China. Some car mechanics in the Valley are worried about what the tariffs may mean for parts.
While the price gap between a barrel of North American benchmark oil and a barrel of Canadian oilsands crude has long existed, some market watchers say if the tariffs proposed by U.S. president Donald Trump were applied to Canadian oil exports, that gap would widen even further — limiting revenues for Canadian producers and negatively impacting the economy as a whole.West Texas Intermediate, also known as WTI, is the benchmark North American oil price, representing a blend of light, sweet oil. I
CAMAÇARI, Brazil (Reuters) -The workers who traveled from China to northeast Brazil to build a new factory for electric car maker BYD earned roughly $70 per 10-hour shift, over twice the Chinese hourly minimum wage in many regions. The Chinese workers hired by BYD contractor Jinjiang in Brazil had to hand over their passports to their new employer, let most of their wages be sent directly to China, and fork over an almost $900 deposit that they could only get back after six months' work, according to a labor contract seen by Reuters. The three-page document, signed by one of 163 workers who labor inspectors said were freed from "slavery-like conditions" last month, includes clauses that violate labor laws in both Brazil and China, according to Brazilian investigators and three Chinese labor law experts.
(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s ability to keep making fuel at the normal pace is looking increasingly precarious following a surge in Ukrainian drone attacks on the nation’s oil refineries, including a fresh incident on Friday. Most Read from BloombergHow the 2025 Catholic Jubilee Is Reshaping RomeTrump Paves the Way to Deputize Local Police on ImmigrationWhen French Communists Went on a Brutalist Building BoomHistoric London Elevator Faces Last Stop in Labour’s Housing PushManhattan’s Morning Commute
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ordered WestJet to stop telling passengers there's a limit to how much they can claim for expenses incurred by flight delays and cancellations.Justice John Gibb-Carsley issued the interim injunction in New Westminster, B.C., Friday ahead of a trial set for next year over claims from a passenger advocacy group that statements around reimbursements found on the airline's website were deceptive.WestJet has since changed the wording to remove maximums for hotel and mea
US technology firms have been racing to adopt the latest artificial intelligence (AI) reasoning model from Chinese start-up DeepSeek despite increasing global scrutiny of the Hangzhou-based company, which claims it can develop industry-leading models at a fraction of the usual cost. Top chip designer Nvidia has made DeepSeek's R1 model available to users of its NIM microservice since Thursday, saying the model provides "state-of-the-art reasoning capabilities", "high inference efficiency", as we
(Reuters) -The estate of one of Superman's co-creators has filed a copyright lawsuit in a U.S. court against Warner Bros. Discovery ahead of the release of its new movie, "Superman," part of a planned reboot of the DC Comics superhero film franchise. The lawsuit was filed on Friday in federal court in New York City by the estate of Superman illustrator Joseph Shuster, who created the famous superhero along with writer Jerome Siegel. The lawsuit noted that Shuster and Siegel had licensed their rights to the character to Detective Comics, the predecessor of DC Comics, now a subsidiary of Warner.
WPTV is working to learn more about the 24 people detained Thursday by federal agents in Indian River County.
The taunt was part of another White House email urging federal employees to accept a "deferred resignation" offer.
(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose in late trading after US President Donald Trump said the US would impose tariffs on imports of crude, a move that threatens to disrupt flows across North America’s tightly integrated energy market.Most Read from BloombergHow the 2025 Catholic Jubilee Is Reshaping RomeTrump Paves the Way to Deputize Local Police on ImmigrationWhen French Communists Went on a Brutalist Building BoomHistoric London Elevator Faces Last Stop in Labour’s Housing PushManhattan’s Morning Commute
President Donald Trump says he plans to impose tariffs on a wide range of imports, including oil, metals, pharmaceuticals and chips, in the coming months.
To make extra money in 2025, you may feel like you'll have to take on a bunch of side gigs or find a new job that earns a higher paycheck. However, you may just need to take the advice of someone who...
Colgate Palmolive is looking at ways to reduce the impact of possible tariffs on its toothpastes, which the company manufactures in Mexico for the U.S. market, Chief Financial Officer Stan Sutula said on a call with Wall Street analysts on Friday. Sutula's comments come one day before President Donald Trump pledged to impose 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada to halt illegal immigration and the flow of fentanyl into the United States. "We do produce some of our products for the U.S. in Mexico, primarily toothpaste, and we're working on potential mitigation plans," Sutula said.
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose in aftermarket trading on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump said he expects his administration to decrease proposed tariffs on Canadian oil from 25% to 10%, and to impose duties on oil and gas around Feb. 18, later than initially feared. Trump had previously threatened a 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican exports to the United States on Feb. 1 and had not clarified if oil and gas would be exempt.
Liang Wenfeng hires young people and bookworms for his engineering team. He says: "Experience is not that important."
"Despite the 'energy emergency' claims, the US is producing energy in record quantities," JPMorgan Asset Management wrote.
New Orleans Saints inform all candidates that head coach job focusing in on one person
Euro zone manufacturers are more worried about cheap imports from China than tariffs from the United States, a European Central Bank survey showed on Friday. Only half of the manufacturers contacted by the ECB in a regular poll thought their business in the euro area would be affected by U.S. tariffs.
As global markets continue to react positively to political developments and economic indicators, with major indexes reaching record highs, investors are increasingly looking for stable income sources amidst the fluctuating landscape. In this context, dividend stocks like Scandinavian Tobacco Group offer a compelling option due to their potential for consistent returns and resilience in diverse market conditions.
As global markets experience a surge, with U.S. stocks reaching record highs driven by optimism around AI and potential trade deals, the landscape for high-growth tech stocks appears promising. In such an environment, identifying companies that are well-positioned to capitalize on technological advancements and market trends can be crucial for investors looking to explore opportunities in the tech sector.
We recently compiled a list of the 12 Best Dividend Stocks Under $30. In this article, we are going to take a look at where KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) stands against the other dividend stocks under $30. Dividend stocks have remained a focal point for investors, especially amid market volatility and the growing need for steady cash flow. […]