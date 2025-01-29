President Trump to offer eight-month buyouts to all federal employees

WASHINGTON ― The Trump administration is offering buyouts to all federal employees who don't wish to return to work at the office, a White House official confirmed to USA TODAY.

The offer, outlined in a memo the U.S. Office of Personnel Management sent to employees Tuesday, would give federal workers eight months of pay and benefits through September if they resign by Feb. 6.

"If you choose not to continue in your current role in the federal workforce, we thank you for your service to your country and you will be provided with a dignified, fair departure from the federal deferred resignation program," the memo reads.

The move, first reported by Axios, comes after President Donald Trump signed an order last week requiring all federal workers to return to in-person work. Work-from-home policies enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic remain in place for many federal workers.

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk, who heads Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, has talked about a drastic reduction of the federal workforce to scale back the size of government.

It was not immediately clear how much the voluntary buyout program could cost the government or how many employees might participate.

The federal government employees approximately 2 million people.

Under federal guidelines, severance pay is offered only to employees who have worked at least 12 months of continuous service and were not let go for unacceptable performance or conduct.

The American Federation of Government Employees, the largest federal employee union representing about 800,000 workers, slammed the buyout, noting the federal workforce is about the same size as it was in 1970 even though more Americans rely on government services.

"Purging the federal government of dedicated career civil servants will have vast, unintended consequences that will cause chaos for the Americans who depend on a functioning federal government," AFGE National President Everett Kelley said in a statement.

"This offer should not be viewed as voluntary," Kelley added. "Between the flurry of anti-worker executive orders and policies, it is clear that the Trump administration's goal is to turn the federal government into a toxic environment where workers cannot stay even if they want to.”

Since his inauguration last week, Trump has also taken aim at federal employees his administration perceives as hostile to its policy aims. That includes firing Justice Department attorneys who worked for Special Counsel Jack Smith's Trump investigations and placing dozens of top career employees of the U.S. Agency for International Development on leave.

"There are two million employees in the federal government. Overwhelmingly, the career federal service in this country is far left, left wing," Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff for policy, told CNN on Tuesday. "The American people voted for dramatic change implemented by Donald Trump."

