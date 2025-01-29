President Trump signs Laken Riley Act, his first law since White House return

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump signed the Laken Riley Act into law Wednesday, empowering immigration officers to detain unauthorized immigrants when they're arrested for crimes.

It's the first law signed by Trump in his second term after campaigning on sealing the U.S.-Mexico border and pursuing mass deportations to stop what he's called an "invasion" of migrants into the country.

"It's a landmark law that we're doing today," Trump said from the White House. "It's going to save countless innocent American lives."

President Donald Trump speaks to Allyson Phillips, mother of Laken Riley, after he signed the Laken Riley Act in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, January 29, 2025.

The law is named for the late Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student killed February 22, 2024 during a jog in Athens, Georgia, by a Venezuelan national in the country illegally who was previously arrested for shoplifting but not detained. Riley became a rallying cry for Trump and Republicans during the 2024 election.

"America will never, ever forget Lincoln Hope Riley," Trump said. "This horrific atrocity should never have been allowed to happen. And as president, I'm fighting every single day to ensure that such a tragedy never happens again."

The new law requires U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, to detain people who are in the United States without legal status who are arrested, charged with or accused of certain crimes including burglary, theft, larceny and shoplifting, or assaulting a law enforcement officer.

Allyson Riley, the mother of Laken Riley, sat next to Vice President JD Vance in the front row of a signing ceremony in the White House East Room.

President Donald Trump embraces Allyson Phillips, mother of Laken Riley, before signing the Laken Riley Act in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, January 29, 2025.

"He said he would secure our borders and that he would never forget about Laken," Allyson Riley said, tearing up in brief remarks. "And he hasn't because he's a man of his word."

The bill passed Congress with bipartisan support, including 10 Democratic senators from swing states ‒ a sign of the liability that border control has become for the left.

"That's why I'm here instead of somebody else," Trump said of the potency of the immigration issue in the 2024 election. "Actually, it's the biggest reason. I believe it's the single biggest reason."

