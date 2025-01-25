President Trump speaks at LA wildfire roundtable
Trump has not yet spoken with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer since taking office on Monday
FLETCHER, N.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump has ended the federal security detail for Dr. Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease expert who advised him on the COVID-19 pandemic, a person familiar with the matter said Friday.
The president may find himself unable to escape responsibility, warned the newspaper’s conservative editorial board.
As Ottawa promises to retaliate against American trade tariffs, U.S. President Donald Trump has taken a new swipe at Canada.Trump says the United States does not need oil, gas, vehicles, or lumber imports from his allies to the north.Trump made the comments Thursday, in his first speech to world leaders since returning to the White House for his second term. During his virtual address at the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland, Trump was unwavering on his threat of tariffs while sharing
A fence has gone up near the U.S.-Canada border, but it's nothing like the wall Trump has envisioned, and it didn't come at his request. The unguarded, black chain-link fence was erected on the Canadian side of a Point Roberts park in Washington state on Jan. 16.The fence, roughly 30 metres long, is at the end of English Bluff Road in Tsawwassen, B.C., a community within the City of Delta, a suburb of Vancouver.Washington's Monument Park, which has grassy space that extends across the border int
The Pentagon signaled earlier this week that Air Force C-17s could be used to fly deportation flights. That's happening now.
"It just makes no sense at all," said Andrew Weissmann, who also predicted how it could spectacularly backfire.
President Donald Trump fired the highest-ranking woman in the military while at a ball celebrating his role as commander in chief. The Coast Guard commandant, Admiral Linda L. Fagan, was the first female uniformed leader of a branch of the armed forces. Fagan learned she had been fired while waiting to take a photo with Trump at the Commander in Chief Ball on Inauguration Day, The New York Times reported.
Jack Schlossberg said there is "nothing heroic" about the president's order to release classified documents about the 1963 assassination.
Commemorative items included in goodie bags that President Donald Trump gave his VIP inauguration guests are being sold online for extortionate amounts less than a week after the ceremony. A gift bag presented to Trump’s personal guests on Monday included a special edition bottle of his favorite beverage, Diet Coke, Page Six reported. Other items taken home by Trump’s nearest and dearest included a commemorative medal on a wooden stand embossed with the faces of Trump and his vice president, JD
Russian President Putin has made it clear that he is willing to negotiate with the US about the war in Ukraine, but will only accept a full capitulation by Ukraine, including territorial concessions and neutrality with Western powers.
Billionaire DOGE director Elon Musk has lost favor among President Donald Trump’s allies after publicly trashing a $500 billion artificial intelligence venture. Unveiled by President Trump on Tuesday as “Stargate,” the venture aims to supercharge the country’s artificial intelligence infrastructure with the help of tech giants OpenAI, Softbank and Oracle—at no cost to the government, according to Trump. However, in a flurry of X posts on Wednesday, Musk torched the terms of the deal and attacked
Columnist Matthew Parris did soon find some choice adjectives for the new US president, though.
We are sorry in advance.
House Republicans on Thursday passed their version of a “born-alive” abortion bill one day after Democrats blocked the Senate version from advancing. The bill requires health care practitioners to provide the “same degree of professional skill, care, and diligence” for a child born alive during an attempted abortion as they would during normal childbirth. Republicans…
“The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway,” the White House press secretary wrote on social media.
"We could have all of this in America. As a country, we're far wealthier. But all of our wealth is centered in a tiny sliver of people at the top, with the rest of us fighting over the crumbs."
Some presidents are considered great, others are not. What are the factors that make a difference?
“Society doesn’t allow women of color to be vulnerable at work,” she wrote in a Vanity Fair essay.
Elizabeth Warren's recommendations for Elon Musk's DOGE include cutting Department of Defense spending and cracking down on Medicare fraud.