Presidential candidate Pellegrini votes in 2nd round of Slovak elections
Presidential candidate Pellegrini votes in 2nd round of Slovak elections
Presidential candidate Pellegrini votes in 2nd round of Slovak elections
Voters in Slovakia headed to the ballot stations Saturday to elect a successor to Zuzana Čaputová, the country’s first female president and a staunch backer of neighboring Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s full-scale invasion, who isn’t seeking a second term. Former Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok won the first round of voting two weeks ago after receiving 42.5% of the votes. The pro-Western career diplomat faces Peper Pellegrini, who finished second with 37%, for the largely ceremonial post.
Trump revived unfounded accusations against Biden while making his debate demand.
With his first criminal trial set to start in 10 days, Donald Trump on Friday launched a fresh attack on the judge presiding over the case, one that also tests the boundaries of a gag order issued by the judge against him. Trump’s presidential campaign publicized a motion filed earlier this week demanding Judge Juan Merchan recuse himself from the New York hush money case "in light of appearances of impropriety" stemming from his daughter’s work with a company that does political marketing for Democratic campaigns. Trump’s 35-page motion—and its 119 pages of exhibits—comes four days after Merchan expanded the existing gag order on Trump to include banning him from making public comments about Merchan’s family or that of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's, after the former President had repeatedly made comments arguing that the work of Merchan’s daughter meant he couldn’t preside over the jury trial impartially.
There could be potential general election ballot access concerns for President Joe Biden in Ohio, the state's Secretary of State's office said in a letter to Ohio Democratic Chair Liz Walters on Friday. In the letter, obtained by ABC News, legal counsel for Secretary of State Frank LaRose sought clarification for "an apparent conflict in Ohio law" between the Democratic National Committee's nominating process and the deadline by which the party's presidential nominee must be certified to the Secretary of State's office.
The longtime GOP strategist, who's a Fox News contributor, played Democratic adviser for a moment in a "striking" interview.
Don Hankey, the billionaire businessman whose company Knight Specialty Insurance provided the $175 million bond that Donald Trump posted in his New York civil fraud case, told Reuters that the fee his firm charged the former U.S. President was low. Hankey, who backed Trump as a presidential candidate in 2016 and has said he supports his re-election, has maintained that providing the bond was a business decision. Lawyers say surety companies typically charge a fee of between 1% and 2% of the face value of the bond.
Saul Loeb/Getty ImagesThe MAGA-friendly judge overseeing Donald Trump’s trial for hoarding classified documents at Mar-a-Lago has handed prosecutors a minor victory on Thursday. But she also refused to take the bait on a trap that could have very well led to her removal from the case.U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon on Thursday rejected the former president’s bid to dismiss the entire case on the faulty premise that the Department of Justice had no right to turn a bureaucratic spat over pres
Brian Snyder/ReutersNebraska lawmakers on Wednesday night voted against a move toward changing the way the state awards Electoral College votes, a proposal backed by Donald Trump that would likely help him in his bid for a second presidential term.Legislators voted 8-36 on a motion that, had it succeeded, would have cleared the way for another vote on returning the state to the winner-take-all model used by 48 other states, the Lincoln Journal Star reports. Both Trump and Nebraska Gov. Jim Pille
The Fox Business host wondered if the economy is "too good" following the release of a Labor Department report.
In response to waning polls and anti-Trudeau flags, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 'polarization and toxicity' is very visible online and in real life, but doesn't represent all Canadians.
In a social-media outburst on Thursday, Medvedev advocated for a "no prisoners taken" approach with NATO troops if any were to be deployed in Ukraine.
The City of Toronto says it has received more than 43,000 complaints this week about its vacant home tax notices of assessment from homeowners who claim their properties were occupied last year.Some homeowners say they forgot to file before the March 15 deadline, while others say they filled out the declaration in time and were billed by the city anyway.The tax is intended for homeowners who choose to keep their residential properties vacant. The city has said it is a measure to increase the sup
NEW YORK (AP) — Days after former President Donald Trump posted a $175 million bond to block New York state from imminently collecting on a huge civil fraud judgment, state lawyers Thursday called for more information on the bond’s bona fides. State Attorney General Letitia James' office filed papers giving Trump's lawyers or the bond underwriter 10 days to “justify” the bond — essentially, to show that the company can make good on it. That could mean disclosing more about the collateral Trump p
One of Canada's top civil servants asked that a false article about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau be removed from Facebook during the 2019 election, according to Friday testimony and documents tabled at the public inquiry into foreign inference.The article in question was published by the Buffalo Chronicle. It contained uncorroborated claims involving Trudeau and was spreading online during the 2019 election campaign.The Buffalo Chronicle website, which covers local news in New York State, has b
Ukrainian officials claimed Friday they used a barrage of drones to destroy at least six military aircraft and badly damage eight others at an airfield in Russia’s Rostov region. Russian defense officials, however, claimed they intercepted 44 Ukrainian drones and that only a power substation was damaged in the attack. Russia has also escalated attacks on civilian infrastructure, including Ukraine’s power plants, in recent weeks, signaling a new and potentially dangerous phase in the conflict as both sides struggle to achieve significant advances on the ground.
"I have many spaghetti bridges to sell you," Tarlov jokes as she points out the president's uptick in support The post Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov Gets Jesse Watters to Walk Back ‘Collapsing’ Biden Coalition Claims: ‘I’m About to Fire My Pollster’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
House Republicans leading the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden were dealt their latest blow this week when the CIA informed them that an allegation they pushed was false, the latest example of House Republicans citing questionable information to make a serious claim.
"The Late Show" host is looking forward to this element of the looming court proceedings.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is scheduled to be deposed later this month by lawyers for co-founders of his social media company as part of a dispute over ownership in Trump Media & Technology Group, which went public last week. A notice filed with Delaware's Court of Chancery, where the co-founders sued Trump Media, said the deposition is scheduled for April 15 at 10 am ET (1400 GMT) in New York, which is also the scheduled start of Trump's first criminal trial. Trump campaign spokespersons did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
"I can't believe I'm saying this, but I agree with Sarah Huckabee Sanders," the "Late Night" host said.