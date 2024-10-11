Presidential comebacks: What history says about Trump’s chances at retaking the White House

Out of 45 former presidents, seven have attempted to retake the White House after leaving office, but so far, only one — Grover Cleveland, 22nd and 24th president of the United States — has managed to serve two nonconsecutive terms. Yahoo News presents a guide for running for president if you’ve already had and lost the job before.

Video Transcript

You know, it is kind of weird to have a former president attempt to retake the Oval office after losing the last election.

But it has happened before though, successfully running for re-election.

Once you've left the White House is a different story.

First, you have to get the party nomination back in 1876.

Ulysses S grant decided not to run for a third term which was legal at the time.

And when he came back in 1880 the GOP had already moved on.

Then in 1932 Herbert Hoover lost to Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

He attempted to come back twice but couldn't win support from the Republican party in 1936 or 1940.

And FDR ultimately won those elections too.

So without the party nomination, your only other option is to go it alone after Zachary Taylor died 16 months into his presidency.

His vice president, Millard Fillmore served as president for nearly three years.

But when it came time to run at the top of the ticket fillmore didn't get the party nomination and dropped out of the race.

Four years later, he launched a third party campaign and lost to James Buchanan.

Similarly, Martin Van Buren and Teddy Roosevelt both left the White House, then later attempted third party runs that didn't work out.

In fact, the only president who's ever successfully lost a re-election bid then came back was Grover Cleveland, who actually won the popular vote as an incumbent in 1888 but lost the electoral college to Benjamin Harrison.

But four years later, he got the party nomination and came back to defeat Harrison making him both the 22nd and 24th president of the United States.

So can former President Trump pull Grover Cleveland?

That's up for the American people to decide.