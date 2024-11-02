Presidential election polls 2024: Latest surveys on Harris vs. Trump with 3 days to go

Election Day is just three days away and presidential election polls continue to suggest a tight race between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

National polls provide a snapshot of national voters and some recent ones have suggested Trump may have pulled ahead. Meanwhile, an exclusive USA TODAY/Suffolk poll out Friday showed Harris and Trump tied in Pennsylvania, the swing state with the most electoral votes. But the Electoral College system means that the race is likely to be decided by seven battleground states.

Both Harris and Trump will appear Saturday at events in North Carolina – one of those swing states. Trump has planned appearances in Charlotte and Greensboro, as well as Salem, Virginia. Before an event in Charlotte, Harris will appear at an afternoon rally in Atlanta – Georgia is a swing state, too.

Here are the latest polls suggesting where the race stands.

Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and former President Donald Trump, right.

Latest Washington Post poll: Harris, Trump neck-and-neck in Pennsylvania

Harris leads Trump by one percentage point in a new The Washington Post poll of likely voters and registered voters in Pennsylvania, another swing state. Harris is at 48% among both likely and registered voters, while Trump is at 47% – statistically a dead heat with a margin of error of ±3.1 percentage points – in the poll, released Friday.

The poll of 1,204 registered voters, taken Oct. 26-30, gave respondents the choice of a third-party candidate, as well.

The new poll also found high voter enthusiasm among both parties in the state, which is crucial to each candidate's path to victory. Twenty percent of respondents said they had already voted, while another 73% said they were certain to vote, "adding up to 94 percent of the electorate, after rounding percentages," the Post said.

Harris leads Trump nationwide and in swing states, finds Forbes/HarrisX poll

Harris leads Trump 49% to 48% among likely voters nationwide and has the same slim margin in the seven battleground states, according to a HarrisX/Forbes poll released Thursday.

The survey of 4,523 registered voters and 3,718 likely voters – 910 in battleground states – was conducted Oct. 27-29 (margin of error: ± 1.5 percentage points).

Harris' lead in the battleground states has slimmed from a HarrisX/Forbes poll released a week earlier; at that point Harris had a 50%-to-46% advantage. Some voters remain undecided, the latest poll found, with 10% of likely voters and 16% of all registered voters still weighing their choices.

Detroit Free Press poll: Harris up in Michigan

Harris is leading Trump in Michigan in a new Detroit Free Press poll released Friday. The poll of 600 likely voters surveyed Oct. 24-28 showed Harris leading 48% to 45%, with a margin of error of ± 4 points. The Detroit Free Press is part of the USA TODAY Network.

An interesting finding in the poll: The number of respondents who were undecided amounted to less than 1%, something pollster Bernie Porn, of EPIC-MRA, the Lansing, Michigan research firm that conducted the poll, said he's not sure he has seen before. "It's an unusual election," he said.

Trump leads in Florida, latest Stetson poll finds

Trump is leading Harris in Florida in a new Stetson University Center for Public Opinion Research poll, released Friday. The poll of 452 likely voters, surveyed Oct. 25.-Nov. 1, found Trump leading 53% to 46% for Harris, with a margin of error of ±5%.

That's a margin higher than the 51.2% of the state's vote Trump got in the 2020 presidential election and 49% of the vote in 2016 election.

MassINC poll: Harris up big in Massachusetts

In the blue state of Massachusetts, Harris appears to be getting the same support President Joe Biden and candidate Hillary Clinton received from voters in the 2020 and 2016 elections, suggests the MassINC Polling Group's final poll of Massachusetts voters, released Friday.

Harris leads Trump 61% to 31% in the poll, based on an Oct. 29-Nov. 1 survey of 582 likely voters in Massachusetts (margin of error of ±4.9 percentage points. In the 2020 election, President Joe Biden got 65.9% of the state's votes, compared to Trump's 32.1%. In the 2016 election, Clinton won 61% to Trump's 33.3%.

A note about polling

The margin of error measurement describes how accurately we can count on the survey results being representative of the entire population.

When a candidate's lead is "inside" the margin of error, it is considered a "statistical tie," according to Pew Research Center.

Pew has also found the majority of pollsters have changed their methods since the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, where Trump's performance was significantly underestimated.

Contributing: Kinsey Crowley, Savannah Kuchar and Sam Woodward, USA TODAY; and Reuters.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Presidential election polls today: Latest surveys on Harris vs. Trump