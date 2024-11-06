Presidential election results: Donald Trump projected to win Kentucky’s 8 electoral votes

Donald Trump speaks during his rally at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024.

Former President Donald Trump is the projected winner of Kentucky’s eight electoral votes, according to the Associated Press.

The race was called shortly after 7 p.m. Eastern, when polls closed in the western half of the commonwealth.

According to preliminary and unofficial results, with 10% of votes counted, Trump led Vice President Kamala Harris 71%-28%.

Indiana was also called for Trump at the same time.

Polling heading into Election Day showed Trump, 78, and Harris, 60, in a dead heat in key swing states.

The stage was set for a 2020 rematch between Trump and President Joe Biden this November, but the race was dramatically remade in July when Biden withdrew from the race and endorsed Harris.

Trump, a Republican, carried Kentucky by 30 points in 2016 over Hillary Clinton. In 2020, he beat Biden by 26 points in the commonwealth, though the former vice president would go on to win the necessary Electoral College votes to secure the presidency.

The last time Kentucky voted for a Democratic presidential candidate was Bill Clinton in 1996.

Trump has falsely claimed that he was the rightful winner of the 2020 election due to widespread voter fraud.

On Jan. 6, 2021, a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the presidential election. Since then, more than 1,200 people have been criminally charged for the attack. Trump faces federal felony charges on allegations he was part of a conspiracy to overturn the legitimate election results.

He’s also charged in Georgia state courts for alleged election interference.

Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts in a New York hush money trial in May, making him the first former U.S. President to be a convicted felon.

A fourth criminal case pertaining to classified documents in federal court in Florida was dismissed by a judge in July; the prosecutor is appealing the judge’s ruling.

When Trump won the presidency in 2016, he became the first U.S. president with no prior government or military service.

Inaugurated at the age of 70, Trump was the second-oldest president at the time he was sworn in. First on that list is Biden, inaugurated at age 78.

Before running for office, Trump was best known as a real estate developer and reality television star on “The Apprentice.”

Trump is married to Melania Trump, and has five adult children. He resides in Florida.