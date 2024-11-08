Presidential Historian Delivers Stark Warning On Just How Much Power Trump Will Have

NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss sounded the alarm on just how much power Donald Trump will likely wield when he returns to the White House in January.

“We’re about to see possibly the strongest president in American history, and that goes all the way back to 1789,” he told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell on Thursday.

Beschloss said the Supreme Court has already ruled that Trump is immune from prosecution in most cases. In addition, Republicans will be in control of the Senate, and potentially the House.

“So you’re not going to have any kind of a constraint on him in terms of impeachment,” he said, while also dismissing the threat of impeachment as now “pretty much toothless.”

Beschloss recalled Trump’s declaration that he will be a “dictator” for one day.

“I don’t think that goes on for a day,” Beschloss said. “And maybe he won’t be a dictator, but he is going to try to use every single lever of presidential power in a way that we haven’t seen all the way back to 1789.”

See the full interview below: