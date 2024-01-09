Presidents immune from prosecution ‘even if they assassinate rivals,’ Trump lawyers claim

Donald Trump speaks to the media at a Washington hotel on Tuesday - Susan Walsh/AP

US presidents are immune from prosecution even if they assassinate their rivals, Donald Trump’s lawyers argued on Tuesday, as he applied to have his election interference charges dismissed.

The former president appeared in Washington DC to appeal federal charges of subverting the 2020 election results, including on “conspiracy to defraud the United States”.

Mr Trump’s legal team argued he has “absolute immunity” from prosecution for actions that took place while he was still US president, which would even extend to ordering the political assassination of a rival.

Speaking outside court, the former president said the case opened a “Pandora’s Box” of prosecution of political officials and could open the door to Joe Biden facing legal action over the US’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

“I think they feel this is the way they’re going to try and win and that’s not the way it goes. There will be bedlam in the country,” he said.

“When they talk about threat to democracy, that’s your real threat to democracy. And I feel that as president you need to have immunity.”

Mr Trump left the campaign trail in Iowa, which will hold its Republican caucus on Monday, to see his appeal in front of three judges in Washington.

The panel appeared unconvinced by his legal team’s argument that the actions of a sitting president cannot be the subject of criminal proceedings unless the office holder is first impeached.

Dean John Sauer, Mr Trump’s attorney, told the judges: “The floodgates have opened. We are in a situation where we have a prosecution of the chief political opponent who is winning in every poll... and is being prosecuted by the administration that he is seeking to replace.”

Florence Pan, one of the judges hearing the appeal, asked Mr Sauer: “Could a president order Seal Team Six to assassinate a political rival?”

The lawyer responded: “He would have to be, and would, speedily be impeached and convicted before the criminal prosecution.”

‘Extraordinarily frightening future’

The scenario was used by James Pearce, a federal prosecutor representing Jack Smith, who brought the election interference charges against Mr Trump in August.

“What kind of world are we living in if a president orders a Seal team to assassinate a political rival and resigns, for example, before an impeachment?” he asked.

“Not a criminal act. A president sells a pardon, resigns or is not impeached? Not a crime.

“I think that is an extraordinarily frightening future... I think that should weigh extraordinarily heavily in the court’s consideration.”

Mr Trump’s team’s case appeared not to have won over the panel, who expressed reservations about the “absolute immunity” argument.

Responding to Mr Sauer, Republican judge Karen Henderson said: “I think it’s paradoxical to say that his constitutional duty to take care that the laws be faithfully executed allows him to violate criminal law.”

Ms Pan added that if Mr Trump’s team thought he could be prosecuted, in theory, after he had been impeached, then Mr Smith’s prosecution should go ahead.

“Once you concede that presidents can be prosecuted under some circumstances, your separation of powers argument falls away,” she said.

The judges heard legal arguments for less than two hours before retiring, and are expected to give their verdict in the coming days.

The panel may choose to rule narrowly on Mr Trump’s immunity in the case brought against him by Mr Smith, or issue a blanket judgement on presidential immunity in general.

The court’s decision is likely to be escalated to the Supreme Court, where a judgement will also have an impact on the three other criminal cases against Mr Trump in Georgia, New York and Florida.

The Washington case, which also deals with Mr Trump’s alleged involvement in the Capitol riots of Jan 6 2021, was set to begin on March 5, but is likely to be postponed until the outcome of the former president’s appeals.

Mr Trump’s team hopes that the verdicts in the three criminal cases can be pushed beyond Nov 5, the date of the presidential election.

As president, he would have the power to pardon himself for federal convictions in the Washington and Florida cases.

Mr Trump – the first former president to face criminal charges – argues that he has been the target of politically-motivated legal action, telling supporters he was “forced” to leave the campaign trail in Iowa to hear the appeal.

‘Can’t have a president without immunity’

On Tuesday, he suggested Mr Biden could face prosecution for his own actions as president if his appeal is not successful.

“The lowest moment I think in the history of our country was Afghanistan, the way we withdrew... with shame, we surrendered, people killed, 13 great soldiers killed,” he told reporters.

“He could be prosecuted for that. So you can’t have a president without immunity, as a president you have to be able to do your job.”

He added: “I did nothing wrong, absolutely nothing wrong. I’m working for the country and I worked very hard on voter fraud because we have to have free elections.”

As he walked away from the press conference, Mr Trump did not answer when a reporter asked if he would tell his supporters to avoid violence.

The appeal came just six days before the Iowa caucuses, where Republican voters from the state will choose their preferred nominee for the 2024 election.

Mr Trump is the Republican frontrunner in national polls, leading his closest rivals, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, by around 50 points.

