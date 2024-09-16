Press conference on Trump assassination attempt: Officials share updates after suspect charged

A day after the second botched assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump, authorities are holding a news conference to share more information with the public.

Trump, who was at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, was flanked by Secret Service agents Sunday afternoon when a gun barrel in the bushes was spotted. When the agents opened fire, the suspect drove off in a black Nissan SUV and left behind a loaded SKS-style assault rifle, a backpack, two bags, a digital camera and some food, according to a criminal complaint.

Ryan Routh, 58, was named a suspect and appeared in federal court on Monday, authorities said. He is being held on charges of possession of a firearm while being a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said Routh was about 300 to 500 yards from Trump, and although he did not fire a shot, his rifle and scope put him within range of the Republican presidential nominee.

The incident marks the second assassination attempt on Trump in recent months after the former president's ear was injured when a gunman opened fire at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

