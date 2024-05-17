Pressure piles on Wales' FM as Plaid ends deal

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth announced his party is ending its Senedd agreement with Labour with immediate effect [Getty]

Plaid Cymru has ended its co-operation deal with Labour in Wales immediately, piling pressure on First Minister Vaughan Gething.

Rhun ap Iorwerth said he was proud of what the agreement had achieved, but had "deep concern" about matters including the circumstances surrounding the first minister's £200,000 leadership campaign donation.

It will make life more difficult more difficult for Mr Gething, as Labour will have to rely on other parties in the Senedd to push through legislation.

It comes after a turbulent week in the Senedd when Mr Gething sacked one of his ministers, and he said he was was “disappointed Plaid Cymru has decided to walk away from their opportunity to deliver for the people of Wales”.

The three-year co-operation deal between the two parties was agreed in December 2021 under Mr Gething's predecessor Mark Drakeford, after the Senedd election where Labour secured 30 seats but not an outright majority.

It was not a formal coalition, but meant Labour and Plaid worked together in certain policy areas.

Mr Gething has come under scrutiny since his election as first minister following criticism of a £200,000 donation he received for his leadership campaign from a company owned by a man previously convicted of environmental offences.

On Thursday, he sacked his minister for social partnership, Hannah Blythyn, alleging that she leaked text messages to the media.

It followed a story, originally published by Nation.Cymru, which revealed Mr Gething told ministers he was deleting messages from a pandemic-era group chat.

Conservatives have since suggested they would look to table a no-confidence motion in the Senedd, to try to force the his resignation.

Mr ap Iorwerth said he was “proud” of their achievements in policy areas such as free school meals, free childcare, housing, energy and the Welsh language.

“At the same time, since becoming leader, I've been determined to hold the Labour Welsh government firmly to account,” he said.

“I remain deeply concerned that the first minister has failed to pay back the £200,000 donation to his leadership campaign from a company convicted of environmental offences, and believe it demonstrates a significant lack of judgement.

“Money left over has now been passed on to Keir Starmer's Labour Party.

“I am worried by the circumstances around the decision to sack a member of the government this week relating to matters that should be in the public domain already.”

He said would continue its “commitment to scrutinising Labour’s record”.

In response, Mr Gething described the co-operation agreement as "mature politics".

“While it was always a time limited agreement, we are disappointed Plaid Cymru has decided to walk away from their opportunity to deliver for the people of Wales,” he said.

He added the Welsh government would look at how it could still progress commitments attached to the agreement, including on Welsh language education, and fair housing.