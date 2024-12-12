Pressure on a veteran and senator shows what's next for those who oppose Trump

Jill Colvin, Lisa Mascaro And Hannah Fingerhut
·6 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — She’s an Iraq War combat veteran and sexual assault survivor who has advocated for years to improve how the military handles claims of sexual misconduct.

But when Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, appeared initially cool to the nomination of President-elect Donald Trump ’s choice of Pete Hegseth to serve as defense secretary — a man who once said women should not serve in combat and who has himself been accused of sexual assault — she faced an onslaught of criticism from within her own party, including threats of a potential primary challenge in 2026.

“The American people spoke,” said Bob Vander Plaats, president and CEO of the Family Leader and a conservative activist in Ernst’s home state.

“When you sign up for this job, it’s a big boy and big girl job, and she’s feeling the pressure of people vocalizing their disappointment, their concern with how she’s handling this.”

The pressure campaign against Ernst, once a rising member of the GOP leadership, shows there is little room in Trump’s party for those who can’t get to yes on Hegseth or any of his other picks for his incoming administration

It underscores the power Trump is expected to wield on Capitol Hill in a second term and serves as a warning to other lawmakers who may be harboring their own concerns about other Trump selections, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for health secretary and Tulsi Gabbard to be director of national intelligence.

“If the king wants a different senator from Iowa, we’ll have one. If he doesn’t, we won’t,” said Iowa talk show host Steve Deace, suggesting on his show Monday that he would be willing to jump in against Ernst if Trump wanted a challenger. “I think someone’s got to be made an example out of, whether it’s Joni or someone else.”

Ernst's allies say she can handle criticism

People close to Ernst, a retired Army National Guard lieutenant colonel, stress her mettle and say her eventual decision will depend on her assessment of Hegseth, a former “Fox & Friends Weekend” host and veteran, and nothing else.

“Has there been Twitter pressure? Sure. But Joni’s a combat veteran. She’s not easily pressured,” said David Kochel, an Iowa Republican strategist and longtime Ernst friend and adviser.

Ernst has worked steadily to shore up her relationship with Trump after declining to endorse him before the Iowa caucuses that kicked off this year's campaign for the Republican presidential nomination. During a recent visit to Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Florida club, she met with Trump and billionaire Elon Musk with ideas for their budget-slashing Department of Government Efficiency. She heads up a newly formed DOGE caucus in the Senate.

Trump has not tried personallty to pressure Ernst to back Hegseth, according to a person familiar with their conversations who spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose them. And he has not targeted her — or any potential holdouts — publicly in social media posts.

He also hasn't had to.

The response to Ernst built quickly, first in whispers following her initially cool remarks after meeting with Hegseth, then into a pile-on from powerful figures in the “Make America Great Again” movement.

Only about 2 in 10 Americans approve of Hegseth’s nomination, according to Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs polling. About one-third of Republicans approve of him as a pick, and 16% disapprove. Another 1 in 10 Republicans, roughly, are neutral and say they neither approve nor disapprove.

Trump allies had been concerned that a successful effort to derail Hegseth’s candidacy would empower opposition to other nominees, undermining his projections of complete dominance of the party. In the narrowly held Senate, with a 53-47 GOP majority in the new year, any Trump nominee can only afford a few Republican “no” votes if all Democrats are opposed.

Those piling on included Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who warned that Ernst’s political career was “in serious jeopardy" and that primary challengers stood at the ready.

One social media post from the CEO of The Federalist featured side-by-side photos comparing Ernst to ousted Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., whom Trump recently said deserves to be jailed, along with other members of the House committee that investigated the Capitol riot.

Building America’s Future, a conservative nonprofit, announced plans to spend half a million dollars supporting Trump's pick of Hegseth, the Daily Caller first reported. The group has already spent thousands on Facebook and Instagram ads featuring Ernst’s photo and is running a commercial urging viewers to call their senators to back him.

Criticism mounted at home, too. Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, who quickly endeared herself to Trump when she became the highest-ranking state official to endorse him ahead of this year’s caucuses, wrote an op-ed for the conservative Breitbart news site that was seen as a not-so-subtle warning.

“What we’re witnessing in Washington right now is a Deep State attempt to undermine the will of the people," she wrote.

Local Republican groups also encouraged Iowans to call Ernst’s office and urged her to back Trump's picks.

While incumbents have particular staying power in Iowa, Trump has a track record of ending the careers of those who cross him.

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller defended the tactics.

“Right now, this is President Trump’s party,” he said Tuesday at The Wall Street Journal's CEO Council Summit in Washington. “I think voters want to see the president being able to put in his people.”

A warning of what is to come

Ernst has gradually appeared to soften on Hegseth. By Monday, after meeting with him once again, she issued a statement saying they had had “encouraging conversations.”

Ernst said Hegseth committed “to completing a full audit of the Pentagon” and to hire a senior official who will “prioritize and strengthen my work to prevent sexual assault within the ranks.”

“As I support Pete through this process, I look forward to a fair hearing based on truth, not anonymous sources,” she said.

But for many Republican senators who have found themselves on the wrong side of Trump, it was hard not to see the campaign against Ernst as a warning.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, the Alaska Republican who also met with Hegseth this week, said the attacks seemed “a little more intense than usual,” while acknowledging that she is “no stranger” to similar MAGA-led campaigns. She was reelected in 2022 after beating a Trump-endorsed challenger.

Murkowski said the potential attacks don’t weigh into her decision-making, but added, “I’m sure that it factors into Sen. Ernst’s.”

___ Colvin reported from New York and Fingerhut from Des Moines, Iowa.

Jill Colvin, Lisa Mascaro And Hannah Fingerhut, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Trudeau's comments on Kamala Harris 'not helpful,' premiers say, as Musk blasts PM

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's comments likening Kamala Harris's election loss to an attack on women's rights and progress earned him criticism from the country's premiers and from American billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday.

  • Trump Hands Twice-Failed Candidate Kari Lake Powerful New Job

    President-elect Donald Trump picked Kari Lake, a longtime loyalist and failed Arizona gubernatorial and senatorial candidate, as director of U.S. state-owned broadcaster Voice of America. Lake, a former local news anchor at Fox 10 Phoenix, became one of the loudest voices casting doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election after Trump’s loss to Joe Biden. She repeated her claims of election fraud after she narrowly lost the 2022 gubernatorial race in Arizona, never conceding to her De

  • Bill Clinton Tells ‘The View’ How He’d Feel About Biden Pardoning Hillary

    Bill Clinton weighed in on whether he believes President Joe Biden should preemptively pardon his wife Hillary Clinton ahead of Trump’s re-taking office in January during his Wednesday sit down on .The View Co-host Sunny Hostin asked Clinton whether he thinks Hillary Clinton should receive a pardon, especially following threats to further investigate her from Trump’s pick for the head of the FBI, Kash Patel. “They got a problem with her because,” Clinton began, laughing, “first, she didn’t do an

  • Donald Trump Jr. Reacts To Kimberly Guilfoyle Ambassador News Amid Breakup Rumors

    The president-elect's son congratulated Guilfoyle after he was apparently pictured holding hands with another woman.

  • Ford threatens to cut off Ontario's energy supply to U.S. if Trump follows through on tariffs

    Premier Doug Ford says Ontario could cut off energy to the U.S. if president-elect Donald Trump makes good on a threat to impose steep tariffs on Canadian goods.Ford told reporters at Queen's Park that federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will put together a list of items upon which Canada could impose retaliatory tariffs and so will the Ontario government."We will go to the full extent depending how far this goes. We will go to the extent of cutting off their energy, going down to Michiga

  • Joe Biden Calls Himself 'Stupid' For Not Doing 1 Donald Trump Thing

    The president said he "learned something" from the president-elect.

  • Russia tells citizens to avoid travel to the West - and responds to Donald Trump's call for Ukraine ceasefire

    Russia has issued a travel warning to its citizens as it said tensions with the US are "teetering on the verge of rupture". Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, urged citizens on Wednesday to "refrain from trips to the US, Canada and with a few exceptions EU countries" over the Christmas period. "In the context of the increasing confrontation in Russian-American relations, which are teetering on the verge of rupture due to the fault of Washington, trips to the United States of America privately or out of official necessity are fraught with serious risks," Ms Zakharova said.

  • Trump taunts Trudeau by calling him 'governor' of 'a great state'

    President-elect Donald Trump took a jab at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday, calling him a "governor" and referring to Canada as a "great state" — another suggestion by the incoming president that this country should be part of the United States.Trump apparently joked about Canada becoming the 51st state during his dinner with Trudeau at Mar-a-Lago last month. In an interview with NBC News on Sunday, Trump said that if the U.S. is going to run up lopsided trade deficits with Canada, it m

  • 'View' Co-Host Promises To Wear MAGA Hat On Air If Trump Accomplishes 1 Thing As President

    The former Trump White House communications director resigned in 2020 but vowed Monday to celebrate him on "The View" if he kept one particular promise.

  • Trump Must Pay $500M Civil Fraud Fine, President Or Not: NY AG

    The New York attorney general’s office told Trump’s lawyers there was “no basis” for the president-elect to evade paying the massive civil fine.

  • Russia transported Assad in 'most secured way,' Russian Deputy FM tells NBC News

    The Kremlin said on Monday that President Vladimir Putin had made the decision to grant asylum in Russia to Assad. "He is secured, and it shows that Russia acts as required in such an extraordinary situation," Ryabkov told NBC, according to a transcript on NBC's website.

  • ‘Oh My God!’: Seth Meyers Has Dark Realization About Donald Trump’s Billionaire Cabinet

    “Do you know what this means?"

  • We compared satellite images of Russia's naval base in Syria before and after Assad's fall. The warships are missing.

    Russian warships could be seen at a naval facility in Tartus earlier this month, but on Monday, they were gone.

  • GOP Never Trumper Mocks Kevin McCarthy's Trump Support To His Face

    “Donald Trump lied about an election being stolen and ... you’re the one who went down and resurrected him,” Sarah Longwell told the former House speaker.

  • Video points to Assad regime’s involvement in large-scale trafficking of illicit drugs

    Social media video surfaced Wednesday allegedly showing a warehouse in Syria stacked with captagon, an illicit drug that had transformed the country into a narco-state under former President Bashar al-Assad’s rule.

  • Russia vows response after Ukraine used US-made ATACMS to strike airfield

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Wednesday that Ukraine had struck a military airfield on the Azov Sea with six U.S.-made ATACMS ballistic missiles, a move that could prompt Moscow to launch another experimental intermediate-range hypersonic missile at Ukraine. Russia's defence ministry said two of the missiles fired by Ukraine were shot down by a Pantsir missile defence system and the rest were destroyed by electronic warfare.

  • Trump, team trail Fauci on trust as medical information source: Survey

    President-elect Trump and those in his circle may have some ground to make up compared to former White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci when it comes to earning trust related to medical information, according to a new survey. The latest poll from Axios/Ipsos American Health Index shows that 45 percent of Americans say they either…

  • Trump asks judge to dismiss Central Park Five defamation lawsuit

    (Reuters) -U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit accusing him of making defamatory statements during his campaign about five Black and Hispanic men who were wrongly convicted and imprisoned for the 1989 rape of a white jogger in New York’s Central Park. Trump's lawyers said in a court filing that his statements about the men, known widely as the Central Park Five, were legally protected expressions of opinion. The Central Park Five were cleared in 2002 based on new DNA evidence and another person's confession.

  • Trump’s AG Failure Matt Gaetz in Talks for Surprise Job Under Dem Megadonor

    Former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), President-elect Donald Trump’s self-combusting nominee for attorney general, may have found himself a second job after backing out of the running for the nation’s top law enforcement job. In addition to his new gig as a host on right-wing network One America News beginning in January, Gaetz is in talks to join the law firm of bigwig Democratic donor John Morgan, both men told Politico. Morgan, who is registered as unaffiliated in Florida, has long supported leading

  • Matt Gaetz Reportedly Has A New Prime-Time Gig

    The firebrand former Florida lawmaker is reportedly pivoting from politics with the move, following his withdrawn nomination as Donald Trump’s attorney general.