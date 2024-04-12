Pret under pressure to offer all subscribers compensation

Pret A Manger

Pret A Manger is under pressure to offer compensation to all of its subscribers as consumer experts have warned it could be breaking the law.

The coffee and sandwich chain has been embroiled in a row with its customers this week after several subscribers to “Club Pret”, which entitles people to up to five barista-made drinks a day for a monthly fee of £30, reported technical issues with the app and were unable to claim their free drinks.

Subscribers must now use the Pret app rather than accessing their QR code in their Apple Wallet or on a smartwatch, under new rules that came into effect on March 18 to stop people sharing their subscriptions with friends.

But many customers have complained that the app is “terrible” and they have ended up “locked out” of their accounts, with several threatening to go elsewhere for their daily caffeine fix.

Pret said it had given refunds or applied the Club Pret discount as normal to any customers who have “genuinely struggled” to log in.

However, a consumer expert said the company should offer “blanket redress” to all subscribers, and warned it could be breaking consumer law if it failed to offer refunds to impacted customers.

‘Blanket amount of redress’

“What you would want to see from a decent company would be them accepting that there was a problem and sorting it out, and then just giving all their customers a blanket amount of redress,” said Helen Dewdney, consumer expert from The Complaining Cow.

“Whether they do that or not, is another matter, but that would be a sensible thing for them to do, and would be good for their reputation, and would probably be easier than dealing with individual complaints,” she added.

Ms Dewdney warned that the company could be breaking consumer rights law if it did not offer refunds to subscribers who have been left unable to use the service.

“If you are paying for a service, and you pay £20 a month and you are not getting it for five days, then you would be entitled to a proportion of that back.

“Under the Consumer Rights Act 2015, you are entitled for services to be carried out with reasonable skill and care. But it’s not reasonable skill and care if you are without that service for some of the time.

“It’s a breach of the Consumer Rights Act, and therefore you would be entitled to partial refund,” she said, urging consumers to take screenshots on their phone if they find themselves unable to log in as sufficient evidence.

‘Properly compensated’

Baroness Altmann, vice-chairman of the APPG for Consumer Protection, also called for customers who have been impacted by their app not working to be given compensation.

“What I would want to see is that a consumer who complains is dealt with speedily and properly compensated for the loss of opportunity that they have had,” she said.

“Some companies may well not do that, they might drag their heels, or ask for evidence or anything, that would be unacceptable.”

Pret introduced a crackdown on subscription sharing last month, after it discovered that some subscribers were sharing their QR codes with friends and colleagues.

A small notice has been placed on the counter in some stores, reminding customers of the new system.

Meanwhile, some Pret customers say they have abandoned their subscriptions as the offer cannot be used in service stations or abroad and is “no longer worth it”.

‘Price increases and no drinks’

One London-based student said she had cancelled her subscription because the coffee was “bad” and too expensive.

She added that she had been struggling to get the iced drinks she wanted when she went into outlets unless she went early in the morning.

“They kept saying they had no ice and I got sick of it because all I wanted were the iced coffees and smoothies over summer. Neither were available unless you were there at like 10am,” she said.

“Price increases but no drinks available that I want? No thanks!” she added.

The subscription service is also unable to be used at service stations in the UK, which has also disgruntled customers.

“Given loyal customers pay for a Pret subscription, it should be universally accepted,” one customer, who was unable to use his subscription at Stafford service station, wrote on Twitter.

One customer complained that it was not possible to use the subscription abroad, as she found out when she went into a Pret near the Gare du Nord station in Paris.

Another, from Northern Ireland, said it was “really disappointing” to have taken out a subscription only to realise he was unable to use it in Belfast.

Previously, a spokesman said: “A few customers may have experienced technical issues in accessing their new codes while logging into the Pret app.

“Anyone with problems accessing their new code can contact our customer support team who will be happy to help.”

The spokesman later added: “Since we made this change in March, our team have either given refunds or applied the Club Pret discount as normal to any customers who have genuinely struggled to log in.”