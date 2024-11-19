'It was pretty emotional': Family of couple rescued in condo fire thanks police, rebuilding
A Plymouth man is out of the hospital Monday night after both he and his wife were rescued from a fire in their condominium last week.
A Plymouth man is out of the hospital Monday night after both he and his wife were rescued from a fire in their condominium last week.
A popular Christmas light show that has raised thousands of dollars for cancer research and treatment in Windsor is leaving Kingsville.The Williams family is moving out of town because they say restrictions in a new bylaw have made it impossible to hold the event any longer. Dale Molnar has more
The actress shares sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4, with husband Justin Timberlake
Dozens of people who thought they would be seeing Taylor Swift perform in Toronto this month have reportedly fallen victim to a ticket scam totalling over $70,000, say police in the Greater Toronto Area. Halton Regional Police Service, covering Burlington, Oakville and Milton, Ont., say they've received about 40 complaints in recent days from people who bought Eras Tour tickets from a third party. Those tickets turned out to be non-existent, they said.The financial crimes unit is investigating a
The 55-year-old wore a daring look to attend an event for her new film, Unstoppable, produced by her ex-husband Ben Affleck. See photos
The White House has condemned an incident over the weekend in which a group of masked individuals with Nazi flags marched through the streets of Columbus, Ohio. White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement President Joe Biden "abhors the hateful poison of Nazism, Antisemitism, and racism," which he called "hostile to everything the United States stands for, including protecting the dignity of all our citizens and the freedom to worship."
In the banking world, some currency denominations are more popular than others. While most people are familiar with the common $1, $5, $10 and $20 bills, the humble $50 often goes overlooked. Find...
Former royal pilot Graham Laurie previously appeared on HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast to talk about the unwritten rules around heirs flying together
These signs might singlehandedly get me through the rest of the year.
VANCOUVER — Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, surprised football fans Sunday, appearing at the Grey Cup in Vancouver before the Toronto Argonauts took on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
"just requested january 6 off with the note of 'DC trip' to see everyone's reaction"
I don't know why they make me laugh... they just do.
The Taste the Nation presenter joins Hunter Schafer, John Boyega and Simone Ashley modelling for the latest Pirelli calendar
I'm a Celebrity star Barry McGuigan previously opened up about the sad passing of his daughter, Can't Cope, Won't Cope actress Danika McGuigan, following a short battle with cancer
Oh yeah, that's right...I AM capable of laughter!
OSHAWA, Ont. — Police in Durham Region say a 41-year-old man has been charged with murder after his wife was found injured Sunday in an Oshawa, Ont., home and later pronounced dead.
"Your kindness and hospitality are truly unmatched," Hunt wrote of the Swift family on Instagram
"Oh my god, enough!" the FOX sports commentator responded to the latest question from a fan about her eyebrow styling
The actors co-starred in the 2002 comedy when Hoult was just 12 years old
They wore designers like Versace, Grace Ling and more.
Coronation Street star Luca Toolan has revealed a potential "turning point" for his character Mason Radcliffe in upcoming scenes.