'It's pretty frightening': Cincinnati neighbors shaken after two bodies pulled from the Ohio River in less than a day
'It's pretty frightening': Cincinnati neighbors shaken after two bodies pulled from the Ohio River in less than a day
'It's pretty frightening': Cincinnati neighbors shaken after two bodies pulled from the Ohio River in less than a day
Prosecutors said the flight attendants took advantage of their "Known Crewmember" statuses to get through airport security.
CHILLIWACK, B.C. — A Chilliwack, B.C., woman has been arrested over what police are describing as racially offensive content she shared via social media.
The tree carver of Welland, Ont., has been caught, Niagara police say.A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged with mischief over $5,000 for chiseling detailed faces into the trunks of seven living trees, said Const. Michael Malachowsky with the Niagara Regional Police Service. The man was also charged on Monday for failing to comply with a bail condition in an unrelated case, Malachowsky said in an email. He is being held in jail until a bailing hearing next week. The police investigation beg
A white Florida woman was convicted Friday of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a Black neighbor amid an ongoing dispute about children playing loudly outside her home. (AP produced by Javier Arciga)
A prosecutor said the couple worked together to ‘systematically plan and execute the rape of a young woman who trusted them’.
DENVER (AP) — A man who was convicted of pointing a gun at Burger King drive-thru worker who wouldn’t accept drugs for payment and later shooting at other people elsewhere the same night has been sentenced to 143 years in prison.
Body-camera footage showing the fatal police shooting of Victoria Lee, a 25-year-old Asian woman whose brother had called 911 for medical assistance during her mental health crisis, was released Friday by New Jersey authorities.
WARNING: This article contains details of sexual abuse and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it.A Northwest Territories Supreme Court judge has found a man not guilty of sexually assaulting an underage teenager in Yellowknife.Justice Andrew Mahar delivered his verdict in Yellowknife on Friday afternoon.John Robson, 60, and Alicia Moran, 30, both faced charges involving the 15-year-old victim. It's alleged that Moran arranged for Robson to have sex
The state’s attorney called the teen a “completely innocent victim in this senseless tragedy.”
High-end Toronto grocer Pusateri's Fine Foods is consolidating its operations into one location and shuttering all other branches after filing for bankruptcy earlier this week.According to the appointed insolvency trustee, Albert Gelman Inc., the grocer filed assignments in bankruptcy Tuesday for its locations in Bayview Village, Yorkville, Little Italy and Pusateri's Kitchen in North York, which operates as the warehouse and kitchen supplying in-house branded products to other branches.CBC Toro
Video caught a tornado reaching the ground near Kitchener, Ontario on Saturday with at least one tractor-trailer being blown over on Highway 401 and damage seen in several communities.
"I had to have a male cosigner just for a checking account pre-1974."
Queen Camilla showed off her generosity after library in Liverpool was gutted with fire following riots sparked by the Southport stabbings
DENVER (AP) — A newlywed couple and the bride's mother were killed in a crash after a semitruck overturned on Interstate 70 west of Denver, spilling its cargo of large plastic tubes, just days after the wedding, family members said.
Jasveen Sangha is one of five defendants charged in connection with Perry's death
Adrian Sanchez-Radilla, 26, was found guilty in a jury trial of first-degree murder and four counts of first-degree assault for a May 2022 shooting.
Stormchaser Mark Robinson speaks with a Home Hardware employee caught inside the building when a tornado struck. Here's what he had to say about the terrifying experience.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Missouri woman has been arrested on charges she orchestrated a brazen scheme to defraud Elvis Presley's family by trying to auction off his Graceland mansion and property before a judge halted the mysterious foreclosure sale, the Justice Department said Friday.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — It was strange and surprising when Mexico’s most-wanted drug lord landed at an airfield near El Paso, Texas in July, but the story of how he got there is now growing into a scandal that threatens top figures in Mexico’s ruling party.
The video references ABC's long-running Thursday night Shonda Rhimes programming, calling the Democratic candidate "TGIT-coded" The post Kerry Washington Shares TikToker Arguing ‘Scandal’ Prepped America for Kamala Harris: ‘In Shonda We Trust’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.