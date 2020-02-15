“Pretty Little Liars” Will Be Available to Stream on HBO Max in May 2020

Pretty Little Liars fans have had to say a lot of hard goodbyes over the years, from the series finale in 2017 to the show’s Netflix departure last year (and we’re still heartbroken over not getting another season of The Perfectionists — sob). Fortunately, the original series will be available to stream in full once again in just a few months, thanks to the upcoming platform HBO Max.

As noted by the show’s official Instagram account, PLL is coming to HBO Max in May (which is when the streaming service officially launches as well). Fans were understandably shook to see the series’ IG page active once again (there hasn’t been a post since The Perfectionists’ cancellation in September), and the announcement soon racked up over 100k likes. Showrunner I. Marlene King also shared the news on her Instagram, writing: “We’re back, b*tches. Stream @prettylittleliars on @hbomax starting in May.”

According to TVGuide, HBO Max will cost $14.99 per month with some exceptions (if you have AT&T with an HBO subscription, for example, you won’t have to pay extra for the new streaming service). There will be a bunch of new series titles, with episodes released weekly, and it will also include a pretty expansive library of TV shows and movies (such as all ten seasons of Friends, which also recently disappeared from Netflix).

PLL fans will have to carve out some serious time for an official series re-watch; with seven seasons, there’s a lot to get through — not to mention a zillion “A” mysteries to relive all over again. As Ali DiLaurentis would say, “that’s immortality, my darlings.” Happy watching, kisses!

Let us slide into your DMs. Sign up for the Teen Vogue daily email.

Want more from Teen Vogue? Check this out: There Was a “Pretty Little Liars” Reunion and My Heart Is Happy

Originally Appeared on Teen Vogue

