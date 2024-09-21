Pretty Little Liars reboot cancelled after two seasons

HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars reboot has been cancelled after two seasons.

Set in the blue-collar town of Millwood, the reboot of the 2010 series follows a group of teenage girls who are being targeted by an unknown attacker wanting revenge for their parents' sins.

The first season, subtitled Original Sin, debuted in 2022. The show was quickly renewed, with season two, subtitled Summer School, airing in May. All episodes are available to stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

HBO

Related: Best streaming services in 2024

After revealing the terrifying villain who had been terrorising the five Liars, season two's finale teased the arrival of a new threat, as a group of girls wearing masks were seen stalking the corridors of the high school.

However, fans won't find out their identities as the streamer has decided not to opt for another instalment (via The Hollywood Reporter).

A statement from Max read: "While Max will not be moving forward with a third season of Pretty Little Liars, we are so grateful to our co-creators, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, as well as the team at Warner Bros Television, for reintroducing fans to this new iteration of liars who band together to fight the latest creepy villain terrifying Millwood.

HBO

Related: Pretty Little Liars star announces birth of second child

"Their unique and modern creative vision – combined with the immense talent of our cast and crew – gave the series a fun, horror-filled point of view that paid tribute to its original Rosewood roots."

The show's cast included Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Malia Pyles, Zaria, Maia Reficco, Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal and Elena Goode.

Speaking previously to Digital Spy, showrunner Aguirre-Sacasa explained how the reboot connects to the hit original series, while also making its own mark.

"I mean, it will always be in the shadow of Sara Shepard's books," he said. "It will always be in the shadow of I. Marlene King's television show, but we really wanted to imprint and get invested in our girls, our town, and this story.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin and Pretty Little Liars: Summer School stream on Max in the US and are available to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK.





You Might Also Like