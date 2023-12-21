Pretty in Pink Women's Group Raises $30,000 for Chatham-Kent Hospice Foundation

A dedicated women's group from Dover, Pretty in Pink, has again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to community care by donating $30,000 to the Chatham-Kent Hospice Foundation. This contribution marks a significant milestone for the group, as their cumulative donations since 2014 now exceed $173,000.

The funds raised by Pretty in Pink are crucial in ensuring that local families have access to end-of-life care and necessary support, all provided at no cost. This year's donation, earmarked explicitly for purchasing an additional cuddle bed, will further enhance the hospice's capacity to provide comfort and care to those in need.

Expressing her gratitude, Jodi Maroney, Executive Director of the Chatham-Kent Hospice Foundation, shared, "I am so grateful to all the members of Pretty in Pink for their remarkable dedication and generosity in supporting our hospice families from the start. They are not only amazing at hosting events, but they have a lot of fun doing it. I am also very thankful for everyone who supports their events. Together, the impact is tremendous!"

Pretty in Pink's fundraising initiatives, including a Chili Cook-Off, Dinner and Dance, and Golf Tournament, have become community highlights, showcasing their commitment to a good cause and ability to create enjoyable events for all participants.

The Chatham-Kent Hospice Foundation, which is responsible for fundraising activities to support Chatham-Kent Hospice, relies on such community partnerships to fulfill its mission. The Chatham-Kent Hospice is a 10-bed residential facility dedicated to providing compassionate care for residents facing end-of-life and support for their loved ones.

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter